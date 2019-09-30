Drapers and Clipper launch Guide to Growth website

Launched in partnership with the logistics firm Clipper, the website answers questions that have come directly from brands and retailers, and aims to solve the conundrums businesses are confronted with.

The site has launched with 12 questions, and will be updated every two weeks answering new questions from brands. Answers for each question are sourced from other brands and retailers, as well as industry experts.

Clipper chief executive Tony Mannix said: “Our Guide to Growth initiative is the next chapter in our long-standing relationship with Drapers, and is focused on powering fashion’s future.

“Central to the campaign is a forum of a truly collaborative group of retailers and brands, ranging from growth chaser to long-established bastions of retail, who will offer expert knowledge and insight that will support the growth of the wider retail sector.”

The project is anchored by our flagship report, Growth in a Changing Economy, which explores common challenges faced by retailers today and how fast-growth businesses are overcoming them.

You can visit the mini-site at drapersonline.com/growth and download the report here.