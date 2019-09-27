Drapers Awards 2019 shortlist revealed

The shortlist for the prestigious Drapers Awards, which celebrate their 29th anniversary this year, has been revealed.
The winners will be revealed on 21 November at a black-tie ceremony at The Exhibition at Westfield London.
To book your place at the biggest night in the fashion industry calendar, contact Laura Glenister on 020 3953 2078 or laura.glenister@emap.com or go to awards.drapersonline.com.
The winners of the Lifetime Achievement and Fashion Leader of the Year will also be announced on the night.
The shortlist is as follows:
Accessories Brand of the Year
- Abbott Lyon
- Big Metal
- David Watson
- Imogen Belfield
- London Sock Company
- Maxwell-Scott
- Olivia Burton
- Pantherella
- Roka
Agency/Distributor of the Year
- Claret Showroom
- Gardiner Bros
- Global Brands Group
- London Hub Fashion
- The Morris Fyfe Agency
Best Fashion Marketing Campaign (up to £100m turnover)
- Bluebella: #LoveYourself
- Coco de Mer: Break The Silence: End FGM
- CP Company and Flannels: Sergio Pizzorno x CP Company for Flannels
- Crew Clothing: Ocean Refresh
- Curvy Kate: My Body Victory
- Hawes & Curtis: Whatever Your Journey
- Marc Darcy: WBA Campaign
- Missy Empire: International Women’s Day
- Sweaty Betty: Season of Empowerment
- Warehouse: I Define Me
Best Fashion Marketing Campaign (£100m-plus turnover)
- H&M Music x Izzy Bizu
- H&M x Moschino
- Matalan: Superstars
- N Brown: Simply Be – More Than Our Bodies
- Primark Man x Kem
- Quiz: Sam Faiers Collection
Best Innovation in Fashion Retail
- Asos x Advanced Supply Chain Group: Vector Bounce
- Dunhill x Nosto: Aquarium Collection
- FavourUp: Conscious Indicator
- N Brown Group: Digital Fit
- Syte Visual: AI for Retail
Best Place to Work
- Bestseller
- Boden
- Childrensalon
- Curvy Kate
- Dr Martens
- Farfetch
- Global Brands Group
- H&M
- Joules
- Lipsy
- Pentland Brands
- TM Lewin
Best Store Design (<50,000 sq ft)
- Flannels, Newcastle
- Gentle Monster, London
- H&M, Hammersmith, London
- Olivia Burton, Covent Garden, London
- Radley, Floral Street, London
- Seasalt, Lincoln
- Selfridges beauty hall, Trafford
- Skopes, Westfield London
- TM Lewin, Oxford Street
Best Store Design (>50,000 sq ft)
- John Lewis & Partners, Cheltenham
- Primark, Birmingham
- Sports Direct, Thurrock
Fashion Pureplay Etailer of the Year, sponsored by Allport Cargo Services
- Chi Chi London
- Missy Empire
- Mr Porter
- Net-a-Porter
- Oh Polly
- Very
Fashion Retail Business of the Year (£101m-£500m turnover)
- Boden
- Childrensalon
- Flannels
- Hunter Boots
- Joules
- Mountain Warehouse
- Reiss
Fashion Retail Business of the Year (£30m-£100m turnover), sponsored by CK Morgan
- Crew Clothing
- Seasalt Cornwall
- Sweaty Betty
Fashion Retail Business of the Year (more than £500m turnover), sponsored by Clipper
- H&M
- Matalan
- Primark
Fashion Supplier of the Year, sponsored by Advanced Supply Chain Group
- British Millerain Co
- Carmel Clothing
- CK Morgan
International Fashion Retailer of the Year, sponsored by Klarna
- Boden
- Childrensalon
- Joules
- Matalan
- Oh Polly
- Sweaty Betty
Lingerie Brand of the Year
- Bluebella
- Curvy Kate
- Dora Larsen
- Elomi
- Pour Moi
- Sloggi
Mainstream Brand of the Year
- Barbour International
- Ben Sherman
- Eden Park Paris
- Farah
- Forever Unique
- Izabel London
- Joules
- Marc Darcy
- Scamp & Dude
Premium Brand of the Year sponsored by Torque
- Adrianna Papell UK
- Barbour
- Castore
- Diesel
- Essentiel Antwerp
- Fabienne Chapot
- Hunter Boots
- Kitri
- Nanushka
- Samsøe & Samsøe
Sustainability Award
- Björn Borg UK
- Georgia Hardinge (powered by The Sustainable Angle)
- H&M
- Polarn O Pyret
- Thought
- Tu
Young Fashion Brand of the Year
- Chi Chi London
- Dare 2b
- Ellesse
- Jaded London
- Little Mistress
- Never Fully Dressed
- Nobody’s Child
- Pretty Lavish
- South Beach
