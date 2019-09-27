Drapers Awards 2019 shortlist revealed

The shortlist for the prestigious Drapers Awards, which celebrate their 29th anniversary this year, has been revealed.

The winners will be revealed on 21 November at a black-tie ceremony at The Exhibition at Westfield London.

The winners of the Lifetime Achievement and Fashion Leader of the Year will also be announced on the night.

The shortlist is as follows:

Accessories Brand of the Year

Abbott Lyon

Big Metal

David Watson

Imogen Belfield

London Sock Company

Maxwell-Scott

Olivia Burton

Pantherella

Roka

Agency/Distributor of the Year

Claret Showroom

Gardiner Bros

Global Brands Group

London Hub Fashion

The Morris Fyfe Agency

Best Fashion Marketing Campaign (up to £100m turnover)

Bluebella: #LoveYourself

Coco de Mer: Break The Silence: End FGM

CP Company and Flannels: Sergio Pizzorno x CP Company for Flannels

Crew Clothing: Ocean Refresh

Curvy Kate: My Body Victory

Hawes & Curtis: Whatever Your Journey

Marc Darcy: WBA Campaign

Missy Empire: International Women’s Day

Sweaty Betty: Season of Empowerment

Warehouse: I Define Me

Best Fashion Marketing Campaign (£100m-plus turnover)

H&M Music x Izzy Bizu

H&M x Moschino

Matalan: Superstars

N Brown: Simply Be – More Than Our Bodies

Primark Man x Kem

Quiz: Sam Faiers Collection

Best Innovation in Fashion Retail

Asos x Advanced Supply Chain Group: Vector Bounce

Dunhill x Nosto: Aquarium Collection

FavourUp: Conscious Indicator

N Brown Group: Digital Fit

Syte Visual: AI for Retail

Best Place to Work

Bestseller

Boden

Childrensalon

Curvy Kate

Dr Martens

Farfetch

Global Brands Group

H&M

Joules

Lipsy

Pentland Brands

TM Lewin

Best Store Design (<50,000 sq ft)

Flannels, Newcastle

Gentle Monster, London

H&M, Hammersmith, London

Olivia Burton, Covent Garden, London

Radley, Floral Street, London

Seasalt, Lincoln

Selfridges beauty hall, Trafford

Skopes, Westfield London

TM Lewin, Oxford Street

Best Store Design (>50,000 sq ft)

John Lewis & Partners, Cheltenham

Primark, Birmingham

Sports Direct, Thurrock

Chi Chi London

Missy Empire

Mr Porter

Net-a-Porter

Oh Polly

Very

Fashion Retail Business of the Year (£101m-£500m turnover)

Boden

Childrensalon

Flannels

Hunter Boots

Joules

Mountain Warehouse

Reiss

Crew Clothing

Seasalt Cornwall

Sweaty Betty

H&M

Matalan

Primark

British Millerain Co

Carmel Clothing

CK Morgan

Boden

Childrensalon

Joules

Matalan

Oh Polly

Sweaty Betty

Lingerie Brand of the Year

Bluebella

Curvy Kate

Dora Larsen

Elomi

Pour Moi

Sloggi

Mainstream Brand of the Year

Barbour International

Ben Sherman

Eden Park Paris

Farah

Forever Unique

Izabel London

Joules

Marc Darcy

Scamp & Dude

Adrianna Papell UK

Barbour

Castore

Diesel

Essentiel Antwerp

Fabienne Chapot

Hunter Boots

Kitri

Nanushka

Samsøe & Samsøe

Sustainability Award

Björn Borg UK

Georgia Hardinge (powered by The Sustainable Angle)

H&M

Polarn O Pyret

Thought

Tu

Young Fashion Brand of the Year