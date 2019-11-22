Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Drapers Awards 2019: the party of the year

22 November 2019

Abigayle akinpelumi and paul gautier of sloggi

  • Abigayle akinpelumi and paul gautier of sloggi
  • Amy horne and lee wise of hitachi solutions
  • Andrea mordasini and rosie gould from selfridges
  • Deepal purohit, kirtana uppal and karan uppal of ck morgan
  • June lawlor of june lawlor associates and justin gales of allport cargo services
  • The team from adrianna papell
  • The team from argent design
  • Bianca peltier laura meade asos (3)
  • Dame margaret barbour and steve buck barbour (2)
  • Gio and daniel najar chi chi londpn
  • Emma cole and giorgina waltier hm
  • David williams tony mannix paul stewart
  • Ella meredith sue lynch and sue reed adrianna papel (2)
  • Mark ashton fabio cancemi lisa jones little mistress (2)
  • Primark (3)
  • Paul martin kpmg lisa chatterton fia (2)
  • Rebecca jacobs stewart firth torque (2)
  • Sam brewer zia smith rashid hamood jamie smith eb designs (3)
  • Sarah jackson and rowanna maston primark (5)
  • Team from eb designs

The leaders of the fashion retail industry stepped out in style last night and came together to celebrate in a fabulous new venue, Exhibition London.

