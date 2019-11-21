Drapers Awards 2019 winners revealed

Primark swept the board at the Drapers Awards 2019, picking up the prizes for Best Fashion Marketing Campaign (£100m-plus turnover), Best Store Design (over 50,000 sq ft) and Fashion Retail Business of the Year (over £500m turnover).

Judges said the value retailer’s Primark Man x Kem campaign put it “on the map” for menswear. Matalan was highly commended in this category. Meanwhile, Primark’s largest ever store, in Birmingham, was described as “absolutely outstanding” and “retail at its best” by the independent judging panel.

Sweaty Betty also triumphed at the glittering awards ceremony, which was held at the Exhibition London on 21 November. The sportswear retailer won Best Fashion Marketing Campaign (up to £100m turnover) for its “Season of Empowerment” campaign – Curvy Kate was high commended in this category – and Fashion Retail Business of the Year (£30m to £100m turnover), sponsored by CK Morgan.

Judges said the women’s sportswear brand had developed in a sustainable way over the years, adding that “soft sale” was core to the business.

Fashion Retail Business of the Year (£101m to £500m turnover), sponsored by Clipper, was awarded to Reiss.

International Fashion Retailer of the Year, sponsored by Klarna, went to Boden, while Best Innovation in Fashion Retail went to Asos x Advanced Supply Chain Group. Syte was highly commended in this category.

Flannels won Best Store Design (under 50,000 sq ft) for its Newcastle shop, which judges said was well executed and had “no expense spared”.

Mainstream Brand of the Year went to Joules, while Nobody’s Child picked up the award for Young Fashion Brand of the Year.

Premium Brand of the Year, sponsored by Torque, was won by Hunter, while Barbour was highly commended. Judges said Hunter had “really reinvented itself”, and had elevated its product proposition, which has paid off.

London Sock Company won Accessories Brand of the Year, and Lingerie Brand of the Year went to Curvy Kate.

Agency/Distributor of the Year was awarded to Gardiner Bros, while Fashion Supplier of the Year, sponsored by Advanced Supply Chain Group, went to British Millerain Co.

Fashion Pureplay Etailer of the Year, sponsored by Allport Cargo Services, went to Net-a-Porter, which judges praised for its “strong brand DNA, incredible content and world-class packaging”.

H&M won the Sustainability Award, and Best Place to Work went to Dr Martens.

Fashion Leader of the Year was awarded to executive chairman of JD Sports Peter Cowgill, and Dame Margaret Barbour was recognised with the Lifetime Achievement Award.