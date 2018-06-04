Drapers Awards: Is yours the Best Fashion Marketing Campaign?

As fashion retailers and brands seek to engage customers and grow their audience, a successful marketing campaign can create that “wow” moment that really makes them stand out from the crowd.
The Best Fashion Marketing Campaign award at this year’s Drapers Awards recognises a multichannel campaign run during the last 12 months – it can be a one-off hit, a year-long programme, or anything in between.
It is open to any multichannel retailer or pureplay etailer that operates in the UK and/or Irish fashion markets.
Judges will be looking for a creative campaign that has engaged its audience with a memorable initiative driving brand awareness. A clear focus, good brand messaging, creative use of the media involved, and proven results according to its aims and objectives will all be taken into account.
The glittering black-tie Drapers Awards ceremony will return to its new home, the Roundhouse in Camden, London, on 29 November. To be in with a chance to win, submit your entry by 8 June here or contact Kathryn McHolm on 020 3953 2226 or kathryn.mcholm@emap.com.
