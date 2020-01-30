Drapers backs Sustainable Development Goals

Drapers has formed a ground-breaking new partnership with the Conscious Fashion Campaign, which was set up in December to promote the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations Office for Partnership within the fashion industry.

Representatives from the Conscious Fashion Campaign and the United Nations Office for Partnerships will speak at Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020 – the market-leading event for businesses driving positive change in fashion, which will be held in London on 11 March.

They will outline the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, which United Nations member states adopted in 2015. The goals identify specific targets related to poverty, inequality, climate, responsible consumption and production, the environment, prosperity, peace and justice, to be achieved by 2030.

Drapers Sustainable Fashion, which launched last year to help fashion business leaders put sustainability at the heart of their operations, is the first conference of its kind to collaborate with the Conscious Fashion Campaign.

This year’s event will hear from a wide range of companies – from Primark, Asos and Marks & Spencer to Ninety Percent and designers Vin + Omi – as they become sustainable businesses and collaborate for change.

United Nations Office for Partnerships executive director Robert Skinner said: “We recognise the global impact of the fashion industry and have seen that key actors in the sector are taking positive steps towards sustainable practices.

“However, because we also know that the industry needs to do better in this area, we will work with Drapers Sustainable Fashion and the Conscious Fashion Campaign to motivate others to take on sustainable practices for people and planet.”

Kerry Bannigan, founder of the Conscious Fashion Campaign, added: “As a leading source at the forefront of the ever-changing fashion industry, Drapers provides an instrumental platform to activate and implement the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Our partnership will explore incorporating circular production solutions, highlighting key innovations and facilitating knowledge share across the Drapers Sustainable Fashion conference and media to inform and support the sector.”

Join the Conscious Fashion Campaign, the United Nations Office for Partnerships, and the businesses and experts leading the way in sustainability at Drapers Sustainable Fashion on 11 March.