Drapers Connects: Jane Shepherdson's post-Covid-19 outlook

Jane Shepherdson, former Whistles CEO and chair of rental fashion platform My Wardrobe HQ, believes that even after the Covid-19 pandemic has passed, sustainability will be a permanent feature of fashion.

Speaking at a Drapers Connects webinar last week, Shepherdson argued that although sustainability efforts may currently be on pause as businesses focus on survival, consumers will place greater value on transparency, clear brand values and long-lasting products in the future.

“There is a huge danger that sustainability will take a back seat,” Shepherdson said. “I’ve worked in the industry and I know so many businesses will be cutting costs at the moment.

“Unfortunately, sustainability does come with a cost. In the long term, it creates efficiencies, but in the short term, it can be an expensive thing. However, I think now is also the time consumers will vote with their wallets and say that certain behaviour is not acceptable. The way brands are behaving during this crisis is a measure of their values. Consumers are bearing that in mind.”

She added: “The idea of rental will still be something consumers like on the other side of the pandemic – people are reflecting on the choices they made before and moving towards a more sustainable way of life. Perhaps this time will make us realise that rampant consumerism designed to make us feel better actually doesn’t, and we will purchase in a more considered way.”

Shepherdson also urged the industry to work together to find ways through the crisis and emerge stronger.

“Now is the time we need to be getting together as collaborators and trying to find ways to mitigate the crisis for all of us, not step on the person below you on the ladder. As an industry, we’ve got to stay calm, stay optimistic and think that this is going to end at some point. This is a time for thinking about solutions and how we can help the people we will need in the future.”

Shepherdson has been chair of My Wardrobe HQ since November 2019, when she returned to the industry after a three-year career break. She said that, although the number of customers renting fashion during the pandemic has dropped dramatically, a recent fundraising round has protected My Wardrobe HQ.

“We were lucky that we’d had a fundraising round two weeks before lockdown began, so we knew we had a cushion. For a lot of businesses, trying to get funding during the lockdown has been very difficult, so that is something we really appreciate.

“The platform is ticking along because we sell [pre-owned] products as well as rent them. There are some consumers who have saved a bit of money during lockdown and now want to invest in what I call a ‘blue-chip’ product: handbags from brands such as Chanel, Gucci and Loewe, for example.”

