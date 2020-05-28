Drapers Connects: join Ann Summers CEO Jacqueline Gold today

Join us at 1pm as we talk business with Ann Summers boss Jacqueline Gold.

Thursday 28 May, 1pm: Talking retail with Ann Summers CEO Jacqueline Gold

Join Jacqueline Gold, the boss of lingerie and sex toy business Ann Summers, as she discusses all things retail with Drapers, from the company’s response to coronavirus to its plans for future growth.

Having joined her father’s business in 1979 as a work experience wages clerk, Gold now heads up Ann Summers as CEO and has turned it into a household name with nearly 100 stores across the UK.

