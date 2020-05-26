Drapers Connects: join Hush founders in discussion today

The founders of womenswear brand Hush will talking business at 1pm.
Tuesday 26 May, 1pm: The journey to growth with Hush founders
The couple behind womenswear success story Hush will be discussing their journey from launching in 2002 to a £50m-plus clothing and lifestyle brand today.
With the recent announcement of outside investment, the pair will share their plans for the growing business and how they are tackling coronavirus challenges.
- Speakers: Mandy Watkins, founder, Hush
- Rupert Youngman, director, Hush
Thursday 28 May, 1pm: Talking retail with Ann Summers CEO Jacqueline Gold
Join Jacqueline Gold, the boss of lingerie and sex toy business Ann Summers, as she discusses all things retail with Drapers, from the company’s response to coronavirus to its plans for future growth.
Having joined her father’s business in 1979 as a work experience wages clerk, Gold now heads up Ann Summers as CEO and has turned it into a household name with nearly 100 stores across the UK.
