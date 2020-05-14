Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Drapers Connects: join Jane Shepherdson to talk retail, rental and sustainability today

14 May 2020

Register for today’s Drapers Connects free digital event.

Thursday 14 May, 1pm: Talking retail and rental with Jane Shepherdson

Once described as the most influential person on the British high street, retail veteran Jane Shepherdson will share her insights on the changing state of the fashion industry, gained from her 30 years of fashion experience.

Fresh from talking about all things sustainability at Drapers’ recent Sustainable Fashion conference, the former Topshop brand director and Whistles CEO, who is currently chair of My Wardrobe HQ, will discuss how the new business is leading the way in the sustainable re-commerce market with its fashion rental model.

Click here to register

  • Speaker: Jane Shepherdson, chair, My Wardrobe HQ

Next from Drapers Connects: Tuesday 19 May, 1pm: Zalando’s UK boss on the future of online fashion

With 31 million active customers across 17 markets, how has coronavirus affected Zalando, Europe’s largest online fashion retailer?

Join Kenneth Melchior, the business’s director of UK, Ireland and northern Europe, as he reveals the challenges and opportunities facing this digital powerhouse during these unprecedented times, and beyond.

Click here to register

Speaker: Kenneth Melchior, director of UK, Ireland and northern Europe, Zalando

To contact us about partnering on future Drapers Connects content, click here for editorial, and here for commercial opportunities.

