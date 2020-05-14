Thursday 14 May, 1pm: Talking retail and rental with Jane Shepherdson

Once described as the most influential person on the British high street, retail veteran Jane Shepherdson will share her insights on the changing state of the fashion industry, gained from her 30 years of fashion experience.

Fresh from talking about all things sustainability at Drapers’ recent Sustainable Fashion conference, the former Topshop brand director and Whistles CEO, who is currently chair of My Wardrobe HQ, will discuss how the new business is leading the way in the sustainable re-commerce market with its fashion rental model.

Click here to register

Speaker: Jane Shepherdson, chair, My Wardrobe HQ

