Drapers Connects: Join Joules CEO today

Tuesday 5 May, 1pm: Talking retail with Joules CEO Nick Jones

Join Joules CEO Nick Jones as he talks business with Drapers editor Kirsty McGregor, including the impact of Covid-19 on the British retailer and its plans moving forward.

Founded in 1989 as a country show stall by Tom Joule, the business has bloomed into a leading lifestyle brand with more than 125 stores.

Jones, who joined the business in 2019 as CEO, has more than 25 years’ experience in retail, including at Asda and Marks & Spencer, where he worked for 15 years until 2011.

Click here to register for free.