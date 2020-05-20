Drapers Connects: join Primark and Dr Martens to talk content during Covid-19

Thursday 21 May, 1pm: Connecting with customers via content

Hear from marketing leaders and content experts as they discuss how brands and retailers have connected with their customers via content and social media during the coronavirus crisis.

Get tips and advice on how to communicate sensitive issues and breaking news, discover what content has been resonating, and learn which platforms are performing best, now and in the future.

Speakers: Darren Campbell, chief product and marketing officer, Dr Martens

Jayne Bibby, digital content manager, Primark

Tuesday 26 May, 1pm: The journey to growth with Hush founders

The couple behind womenswear success story Hush will be discussing their journey from launching in 2002 to a £50m-plus clothing and lifestyle brand today.

With the recent announcement of outside investment, the pair will share their plans for the growing business and how they are tackling coronavirus challenges.

