Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Drapers Connects: join Primark and Dr Martens to talk content during Covid-19

20 May 2020

Join us at 1pm to discuss how brands and retailers have connected with their customers via content and social media.

Thursday 21 May, 1pm: Connecting with customers via content

Hear from marketing leaders and content experts as they discuss how brands and retailers have connected with their customers via content and social media during the coronavirus crisis.

Get tips and advice on how to communicate sensitive issues and breaking news, discover what content has been resonating, and learn which platforms are performing best, now and in the future.

Click here to register

  • Speakers: Darren Campbell, chief product and marketing officer, Dr Martens
  • Jayne Bibby, digital content manager, Primark

Drapers connect 600 pixel divider

Drapers connect 600 pixel divider

Next from Drapers Connects:

Tuesday 26 May, 1pm: The journey to growth with Hush founders

The couple behind womenswear success story Hush will be discussing their journey from launching in 2002 to a £50m-plus clothing and lifestyle brand today.

With the recent announcement of outside investment, the pair will share their plans for the growing business and how they are tackling coronavirus challenges.

Click here to register

  • Speakers: Mandy Watkins, founder, Hush
  • Rupert Youngman, director, Hush
Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.