Drapers Connects: join Rixo founders in discussion today

Join the womenswear brand’s co-founder today at 1pm as they discuss building a brand and surviving coronavirus.
Thursday 11 June, 1pm:Building a brand with Rixo co-founders
Learn how Rixo co-founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey started their business in their student living room and transformed it into a cult womenswear brand.
With stockists around the world and an instantly recognisable trend-setting style, the pair – who are Drapers 30 under 30 alumni – will discuss the challenges and opportunities of a growing brand through lockdown.
-
Speakers: Henrietta Rix, co-founder, Rixo
-
Orlagh McCloskey, co-founder, Rixo
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.