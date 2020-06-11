Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Drapers Connects: join Rixo founders in discussion today

11 June 2020

Join the womenswear brand’s co-founder today at 1pm as they discuss building a brand and surviving coronavirus.

Thursday 11 June, 1pm:Building a brand with Rixo co-founders

Learn how Rixo co-founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey started their business in their student living room and transformed it into a cult womenswear brand.

With stockists around the world and an instantly recognisable trend-setting style, the pair – who are Drapers 30 under 30 alumni – will discuss the challenges and opportunities of a growing brand through lockdown.

Click here to register

  • Speakers: Henrietta Rix, co-founder, Rixo
  • Orlagh McCloskey, co-founder, Rixo

 

