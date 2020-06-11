Drapers Connects: join Rixo founders in discussion today

Thursday 11 June, 1pm:Building a brand with Rixo co-founders

Learn how Rixo co-founders Henrietta Rix and Orlagh McCloskey started their business in their student living room and transformed it into a cult womenswear brand.

With stockists around the world and an instantly recognisable trend-setting style, the pair – who are Drapers 30 under 30 alumni – will discuss the challenges and opportunities of a growing brand through lockdown.

