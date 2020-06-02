Drapers Connects: join Superdry to discuss delivering a new normal

Tuesday 2 June, 1pm: Delivering retail’s new normal with Superdry and Clipper

The coronavirus crisis and subsequent lockdown has impacted every level of the fashion and retail industry – and logistics is no exception.

But as lockdown lifts, how will customers choose to shop, and how will the industry deliver this new normal?

In this special Drapers Connects in partnership with Clipper Logistics and our Guide to Growth initiative, experts and retailers will discuss the future of e-fulfilment and how Covid-19 has reshaped shopping, pushing the focus online as returns become a bigger volume challenge, click and collect becomes ever more vital, and safety and sustainability concerns remain at the front of shoppers minds.

Panelists: Tony Mannix, CEO, Clipper Logistics

Gordon Knox, business transformation and logistics director, Superdry

Dino Rocos, logistics expert and non executive director, Clipper Logistics

Next on Drapers Connects:

Thursday 4 June, 1pm: Talking retail with Seasalt CEO Paul Hayes

Seasalt’s CEO Paul Hayes will discuss how the lifestyle retailer has navigated the coronavirus crisis and what the future holds as lockdown lifts.

Seasalt has 70 stores in the UK and Ireland and 400 stockists across the UK and Europe.

Hayes joined the business in 2013, having worked at the likes of Fitflop and Timberland.

