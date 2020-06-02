Drapers Connects: join Superdry to discuss delivering a new normal

Join today’s webinar with Superdry and Clipper Logistics discussing retail’s new normal and how businesses can deliver on customer’s new expectations.
Tuesday 2 June, 1pm: Delivering retail’s new normal with Superdry and Clipper
The coronavirus crisis and subsequent lockdown has impacted every level of the fashion and retail industry – and logistics is no exception.
But as lockdown lifts, how will customers choose to shop, and how will the industry deliver this new normal?
In this special Drapers Connects in partnership with Clipper Logistics and our Guide to Growth initiative, experts and retailers will discuss the future of e-fulfilment and how Covid-19 has reshaped shopping, pushing the focus online as returns become a bigger volume challenge, click and collect becomes ever more vital, and safety and sustainability concerns remain at the front of shoppers minds.
- Panelists: Tony Mannix, CEO, Clipper Logistics
- Gordon Knox, business transformation and logistics director, Superdry
- Dino Rocos, logistics expert and non executive director, Clipper Logistics
Next on Drapers Connects:
Thursday 4 June, 1pm: Talking retail with Seasalt CEO Paul Hayes
Seasalt’s CEO Paul Hayes will discuss how the lifestyle retailer has navigated the coronavirus crisis and what the future holds as lockdown lifts.
Seasalt has 70 stores in the UK and Ireland and 400 stockists across the UK and Europe.
Hayes joined the business in 2013, having worked at the likes of Fitflop and Timberland.
-
Speaker: Paul Hayes, CEO, Seasalt
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.