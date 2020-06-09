Drapers Connects: join the British Retail Consortium discussing store openings

Tuesday 9 June, 4pm: British Retail Consortium CEO on store openings

As some elements of lockdown are lifted and retail stores begin to open from 15 June, the British Retail Consortium’s CEO Helen Dickinson talks openings, social distancing and the future of retail.

Representing the UK high street, the BRC boss will discuss the impact of coronavirus and how retailers can fight back, as well as answering your questions live.

