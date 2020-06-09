Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Drapers Connects: join the British Retail Consortium discussing store openings

9 June 2020

Join Helen Dickinson, CEO of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), today at 4pm as she discusses coronavirus, store openings and the future of retail.

Tuesday 9 June, 4pm: British Retail Consortium CEO on store openings

As some elements of lockdown are lifted and retail stores begin to open from 15 June, the British Retail Consortium’s CEO Helen Dickinson talks openings, social distancing and the future of retail.

Representing the UK high street, the BRC boss will discuss the impact of coronavirus and how retailers can fight back, as well as answering your questions live.

  • Speaker: Helen Dickinson, CEO, British Retail Consortium
