Drapers Connects: join Zalando’s UK boss on the future of online fashion today

19 May 2020

Kenneth Melchior, director of UK, Ireland and northern Europe at online business Zalando, will discuss all things retail.

Tuesday 19 May, 1pm: Zalando’s UK boss on the future of online fashion

With 31 million active customers across 17 markets, how has coronavirus affected Zalando, Europe’s largest online fashion retailer?

Join Kenneth Melchior, its director of UK, Ireland and northern Europe, as he reveals the challenges and opportunities facing this digital powerhouse during these unprecedented times, and beyond.

Click here to register

  • Speaker: Kenneth Melchior, director of UK, Ireland and northern Europe, Zalando

Next on Drapers Connects:

Thursday 21 May, 1pm: Connecting with customers via content

Join marketing leaders and content experts from across the industry to discuss how brands and retailers have connected with their customers via content and social media during the coronavirus crisis.

Get tips and advice on how to communicate sensitive issues and breaking news, discover what content has been resonating, and learn which platforms are performing best, now and in the future.

Click here to register

 

Next on Drapers Connects:

