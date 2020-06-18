Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Drapers Connects: talking business with Never Fully Dressed

18 June 2020

Join us in coversation with the founder of womenswear success story Never Fully Dressed today at 1pm.

Thursday 18 June, 1pm: From market stall to the world with digital darling Never Fully Dressed

Lucy Aylen has turned Never Fully Dressed from a market stall business into a booming online brand, that counts the likes of Asos and Selfridges as stockists.

Learn how the entrepreneur grew her business, and how she has been navigating Covid-19.

  • Speaker: Lucy Aylen, founder, Never Fully Dressed
