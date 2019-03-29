Drapers Digital Awards 2019 shortlist revealed

We can now unveil the shortlist for the Drapers Digital Awards 2019, which recognise and celebrate the best in fashion ecommerce.
The awards will once again form part of the wider Drapers Digital Festival, which brings together more than 700 professionals to explore the challenges and opportunities facing the ecommerce industry.
The festival combines talks, debates, live judging sessions, exhibition and exclusive fringe events, including tours, workshops and roundtable discussions. It will be held on 15 May at The Brewery, 52 Chiswell Street, London.
The awards dinner will take place on the evening of the festival, at the same venue. Book your place now.
The shortlist is as follows:
Best App
- Chi Chi London
- Jack & Jones
- Mr Porter
- Quiz Clothing
- Scotch & Soda
- Vestiaire Collective
Best Digital Customer Engagement and Retention Strategy
- BrandAlley UK
- Frugi
- Kit & Kaboodal
- Goddiva
- Luisa Via Roma
- Lux Fix
- Matalan
- Pentland Brands
- Shop Direct
- Simply Be
- Turtle Doves
Best Digital Innovation
- Asda’s George
- Bestseller
- Browzzin
- Fashion Concierge
- N Brown Group
- Shop Direct
- Unmade
- Whispering Smith
Best Digital Retailer
- Asos
- BrandAlley UK
- Chi Chi London
- Childrensalon
- Farfetch
- Net-a-Porter
Best New Online Business
- Dai
- Missy Empire
- Nasty Gal
- Never Fully Dressed
- Oh Polly
- Sosandar
- Studio B Fashion
- The Drop
- Trouva
- Vivichi
Best Use of AI
- Hawes & Curtis
- Simply Be
- Zalando
Best Use of Digital Marketing
- Boden
- Crocs
- Ebay x Joules
- Goddiva
- Matalan
- Missy Empire
- Oh Polly
- Simply Be
- The Baukjen Group
Best Use of Digital Personalisation
- Function18
- Levi Strauss & Co
- Lux Fix
- Marks & Spencer
- The Baukjen Group
Best Use of Social Media
- Lounge Underwear
- Marks & Spencer
- Matalan
- Missguided
- Never Fully Dressed
- Oh Polly
- Provision & Co
- Quiz Clothing
- Simply Be
- Shop Direct
Best Use of Technology in Store
- French Connection
- Harrods
- Harvey Nichols
- Tailor Made London
Best Website Design
- Belle Lingerie
- Bestseller
- Goddiva
- Knicker Locker
- Lulu Guinness
- Provision & Co
- Sosandar
Digital Team of the Year
- Childrensalon
- Harrods
- Jacamo
- Joules
- Marks & Spencer
- Matalan
- Oh Polly
- Shop Direct
- Sosandar
Best Multichannel Delivery Offer
To be decided by consumers
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.