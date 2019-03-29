Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Drapers Digital Awards 2019 shortlist revealed

29 March 2019By

Full screenDrapers digital festival 2019

We can now unveil the shortlist for the Drapers Digital Awards 2019, which recognise and celebrate the best in fashion ecommerce.

The awards will once again form part of the wider Drapers Digital Festival, which brings together more than 700 professionals to explore the challenges and opportunities facing the ecommerce industry.

The festival combines talks, debates, live judging sessions, exhibition and exclusive fringe events, including tours, workshops and roundtable discussions. It will be held on 15 May at The Brewery, 52 Chiswell Street, London.

The awards dinner will take place on the evening of the festival, at the same venue. Book your place now.

The shortlist is as follows:

Best App

  • Chi Chi London
  • Jack & Jones
  • Mr Porter
  • Quiz Clothing
  • Scotch & Soda
  • Vestiaire Collective

Best Digital Customer Engagement and Retention Strategy

  • BrandAlley UK
  • Frugi
  • Kit & Kaboodal
  • Goddiva
  • Luisa Via Roma
  • Lux Fix
  • Matalan
  • Pentland Brands
  • Shop Direct
  • Simply Be 
  • Turtle Doves

Best Digital Innovation

  • Asda’s George
  • Bestseller 
  • Browzzin
  • Fashion Concierge 
  • N Brown Group
  • Shop Direct
  • Unmade
  • Whispering Smith

Best Digital Retailer

  • Asos
  • BrandAlley UK 
  • Chi Chi London
  • Childrensalon
  • Farfetch
  • Net-a-Porter

Best New Online Business

  • Dai
  • Missy Empire
  • Nasty Gal
  • Never Fully Dressed
  • Oh Polly
  • Sosandar
  • Studio B Fashion
  • The Drop
  • Trouva
  • Vivichi

Best Use of AI

  • Hawes & Curtis
  • Simply Be
  • Zalando

Best Use of Digital Marketing

  • Boden
  • Crocs
  • Ebay x Joules
  • Goddiva
  • Matalan
  • Missy Empire
  • Oh Polly
  • Simply Be
  • The Baukjen Group

Best Use of Digital Personalisation

  • Function18
  • Levi Strauss & Co
  • Lux Fix
  • Marks & Spencer
  • The Baukjen Group

Best Use of Social Media

  • Lounge Underwear
  • Marks & Spencer
  • Matalan
  • Missguided
  • Never Fully Dressed
  • Oh Polly
  • Provision & Co
  • Quiz Clothing
  • Simply Be
  • Shop Direct

Best Use of Technology in Store

  • French Connection
  • Harrods
  • Harvey Nichols
  • Tailor Made London

Best Website Design

  • Belle Lingerie
  • Bestseller
  • Goddiva 
  • Knicker Locker
  • Lulu Guinness
  • Provision & Co
  • Sosandar

Digital Team of the Year

  • Childrensalon
  • Harrods
  • Jacamo
  • Joules
  • Marks & Spencer
  • Matalan
  • Oh Polly
  • Shop Direct
  • Sosandar

Best Multichannel Delivery Offer

To be decided by consumers 

 

