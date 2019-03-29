Drapers Digital Awards 2019 shortlist revealed

We can now unveil the shortlist for the Drapers Digital Awards 2019, which recognise and celebrate the best in fashion ecommerce.

The awards will once again form part of the wider Drapers Digital Festival, which brings together more than 700 professionals to explore the challenges and opportunities facing the ecommerce industry.

The festival combines talks, debates, live judging sessions, exhibition and exclusive fringe events, including tours, workshops and roundtable discussions. It will be held on 15 May at The Brewery, 52 Chiswell Street, London.

The shortlist is as follows:

Best App

Chi Chi London

Jack & Jones

Mr Porter

Quiz Clothing

Scotch & Soda

Vestiaire Collective

Best Digital Customer Engagement and Retention Strategy

BrandAlley UK

Frugi

Kit & Kaboodal

Goddiva

Luisa Via Roma

Lux Fix

Matalan

Pentland Brands

Shop Direct

Simply Be

Turtle Doves

Best Digital Innovation

Asda’s George

Bestseller

Browzzin

Fashion Concierge

N Brown Group

Shop Direct

Unmade

Whispering Smith

Best Digital Retailer

Asos

BrandAlley UK

Chi Chi London

Childrensalon

Farfetch

Net-a-Porter

Best New Online Business

Dai

Missy Empire

Nasty Gal

Never Fully Dressed

Oh Polly

Sosandar

Studio B Fashion

The Drop

Trouva

Vivichi

Best Use of AI

Hawes & Curtis

Simply Be

Zalando

Best Use of Digital Marketing

Boden

Crocs

Ebay x Joules

Goddiva

Matalan

Missy Empire

Oh Polly

Simply Be

The Baukjen Group

Best Use of Digital Personalisation

Function18

Levi Strauss & Co

Lux Fix

Marks & Spencer

The Baukjen Group

Best Use of Social Media

Lounge Underwear

Marks & Spencer

Matalan

Missguided

Never Fully Dressed

Oh Polly

Provision & Co

Quiz Clothing

Simply Be

Shop Direct

Best Use of Technology in Store

French Connection

Harrods

Harvey Nichols

Tailor Made London

Best Website Design

Belle Lingerie

Bestseller

Goddiva

Knicker Locker

Lulu Guinness

Provision & Co

Sosandar

Digital Team of the Year

Childrensalon

Harrods

Jacamo

Joules

Marks & Spencer

Matalan

Oh Polly

Shop Direct

Sosandar

Best Multichannel Delivery Offer

To be decided by consumers

