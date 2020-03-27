Drapers Digital Awards 2020 shortlist revealed

We can now unveil the shortlist for the Drapers Digital Awards 2020, which recognise and celebrate the best in fashion ecommerce.

The awards will once again form part of the wider Drapers Digital Festival, which brings together more than 700 professionals to explore the challenges and opportunities facing the ecommerce industry.

The festival combines talks, debates, live judging sessions, exhibition and exclusive fringe events, including tours, workshops and roundtable discussions. It will be held on 7 October at County Hall, London.

The shortlist is as follows:

Best App

Matalan

N Brown

Oasis

Studio Wow

Yours Clothing

Best Customer Engagement and Retention Strategy

Hotter

Missguided

Schuh

The Very Group

Best Digital Innovation

BrandLab Fashion

Farfetch

Hotter

Joules

Matalan

New Balance

Robinsons of Bawtry

The Very Group

Best Digital Personalisation

Asos

Dunhill

Pentland Brands

Stitch Fix

Best Digital Retailer

Childrensalon

Kurt Geiger

Oh Polly

Sosandar

Spoke

Sweaty Betty

Trouva

Best New Online Business

Harkel Clothing

Ivy Ekong Fashion

My Wardrobe HQ

Sante & Wade

Snag Tights

Best Use of a Small Budget

Aphrodite 1994

Figleaves

Gandys

Marks & Spencer

Matalan

Best Use of AI

Asos; Dunhill

N Brown Group

The Very Group

Westfield: The Trending Store

Best Use of Content

Cos

SEIKK

The Very Group

The Wardrobe Workshop

Best Use of Digital Marketing

Matalan

Sweaty Betty

Gandys

Best Use of Social Media

Oh Polly

Simply Be

Snag Tights

Sweaty Betty

The Very Group

Whale of a Time

Best Website Design

Charles Tyrwhitt

Dancing Leopard

Gieves & Hawkes

Izabel London

Knicker Locker

Sante & Wade

Digital Rising Star

Prema Chablani, Snag Tights

Amy Moore, Quiz

Emma Thomas, Prévu Studio

Audrey Vincent, Marks & Spencer

Digital Team of the Year