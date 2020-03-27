Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Drapers Digital Awards 2020 shortlist revealed

27 March 2020 By

We can now unveil the shortlist for the Drapers Digital Awards 2020, which recognise and celebrate the best in fashion ecommerce.

The awards will once again form part of the wider Drapers Digital Festival, which brings together more than 700 professionals to explore the challenges and opportunities facing the ecommerce industry.

The festival combines talks, debates, live judging sessions, exhibition and exclusive fringe events, including tours, workshops and roundtable discussions. It will be held on 7 October at County Hall, London.

The awards dinner will take place on the evening of the festival, at the same venue. Book your place now by emailing our events team at: drapers.digitalfestival@emap.com

The shortlist is as follows:

Best App

  • Matalan
  • N Brown
  • Oasis
  • Studio Wow
  • Yours Clothing

Best Customer Engagement and Retention Strategy

  • Hotter
  • Missguided
  • Schuh
  • The Very Group

Best Digital Innovation

  • BrandLab Fashion
  • Farfetch
  • Hotter
  • Joules
  • Matalan
  • New Balance
  • Robinsons of Bawtry
  • The Very Group

Best Digital Personalisation

  • Asos
  • Dunhill
  • Pentland Brands
  • Stitch Fix

Best Digital Retailer

  • Childrensalon
  • Kurt Geiger
  • Oh Polly
  • Sosandar
  • Spoke
  • Sweaty Betty
  • Trouva

Best New Online Business

  • Harkel Clothing
  • Ivy Ekong Fashion
  • My Wardrobe HQ
  • Sante & Wade
  • Snag Tights

Best Use of a Small Budget

  • Aphrodite 1994
  • Figleaves
  • Gandys
  • Marks & Spencer
  • Matalan

Best Use of AI

  • Asos; Dunhill
  • N Brown Group
  • The Very Group
  • Westfield: The Trending Store

Best Use of Content

  • Cos
  • SEIKK
  • The Very Group
  • The Wardrobe Workshop

Best Use of Digital Marketing

  • Matalan
  • Sweaty Betty
  • Gandys

Best Use of Social Media

  • Oh Polly
  • Simply Be
  • Snag Tights
  • Sweaty Betty
  • The Very Group
  • Whale of a Time

Best Website Design

  • Charles Tyrwhitt
  • Dancing Leopard
  • Gieves & Hawkes
  • Izabel London
  • Knicker Locker
  • Sante & Wade

Digital Rising Star

  • Prema Chablani, Snag Tights
  • Amy Moore, Quiz
  • Emma Thomas, Prévu Studio
  • Audrey Vincent, Marks & Spencer

Digital Team of the Year

  • Craghoppers
  • Kurt Geiger
  • Matalan
  • Marks & Spencer
  • Prévu Studio
  • Sosandar

 

Comment

