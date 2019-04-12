Drapers Footwear Awards 2019 shortlist revealed

The very best footwear retailers, brands and suppliers in the UK and Ireland will battle it out to be crowned the winners at this year’s Drapers Footwear Awards.

The UK and Ireland’s best multiples, etailers, department stores, brands, and suppliers are in the running to pick up an award at the glittering black-tie ceremony, at the Grosvenor House hotel in London on 26 June.

The shortlist is as follows:

Air & Grace: Air & Grace x Zoë de Pass – Shoes of Dreams

Cat Footwear: Re-Powered (UK)

Crocs: Crocs influencer campaign

Ego: Social media activations 2018/2019

Fairfax & Favor: The Power of the Pink Tassel

French Sole: Kick Off Your Heels

Skechers: D’Lites

Timberland: “Roaming the City” with Kojo Funds, “Celebrate the Icons” with Raye and Yxng Bane

Boden

Debenhams

Joe Browns

John Lewis

Marks & Spencer

Matalan

Allbirds, Long Acre, London

Ecco Shoes, King’s Road, London

Foot Locker, Liverpool

Joseph Cheaney & Sons in collaboration with Checkland Kindleysides, Coal Drops Yard, London

Stuart Weitzman, Westfield London

Best Sustainable Initiative of the Year

Celtic & Co

Gabor

Kickers

Koi Footwear

Milly J Shoes

Solillas

Toms

Vivobarefoot

Adeel Fiaz, Ego

Louise Harrison, Joe Browns

Rachel McElhone, Matalan

Air & Grace- Claire Burrows

French Sole- Veroni Deco

Freya Rose- Freya Rees

Joules- Kayleigh Roney

Milly J Shoes- Emily Jupp

Nicola Sexton- Nicola Sexton

Overland Shoes (Karl Lagerfeld)- Aggi Warden

Rogue Matilda- Katie Cary

Gina Ricci

Hoity Toity

Mastershoe

Precious Soles

She Walks in Beauty

Spice London

Stomp Footwear

WJ French & Son

Blowfish Malibu

Celtic & Co

Ego

French Sole

Skechers

Steptronic Footwear

Aldo

Charles Clinkard

Clarks

Dune London

Kurt Geiger

Schuh

Naomi Adjei, London College of Fashion

Emma George, London College of Fashion

Akshaya BhuvanKumar Gunasekaran, University of Northampton

Anna Sara Melegh, University of Northampton

Rachael Moore, London College of Fashion

Martina Stragefors, London College of Fashion

Marija Vrlja, London College of Fashion

Thaïs Yoshioka, London College of Fashion

Birkenstock

Bobux

Clarks

Courtaulds/Chipmunks

Crocs

Geox

Grass & Air

Kickers

Skechers

Start-Rite

Anatomic & Co

Barbour

Barker Shoes

Blundstone

Clarks

Dr Martens

Geox

Loake

Loyalti

Skechers

Steptronic

Church’s

Duke & Dexter

Jimmy Choo

Mr P at Mr Porter

Adidas

Mallet Footwear

Nike

Puma

Reebok

Skechers

Vans

Veja

Air & Grace

Birkenstock

Blundstone

Clarks

Fitflop

Gabor

Josef Seibel

Lemon Jelly

Rieker

Skechers

Solillas

Superga

The awards for Brand of the Moment, Lifetime Achievement (sponsored by Josef Seibel) and Consumer Choice will be announced on the night.