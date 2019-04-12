Drapers Footwear Awards 2019 shortlist revealed

The very best footwear retailers, brands and suppliers in the UK and Ireland will battle it out to be crowned the winners at this year’s Drapers Footwear Awards.
The UK and Ireland’s best multiples, etailers, department stores, brands, and suppliers are in the running to pick up an award at the glittering black-tie ceremony, at the Grosvenor House hotel in London on 26 June.
The shortlist is as follows:
Best Footwear Marketing Campaign (Sponsored by Intershoe)
Air & Grace: Air & Grace x Zoë de Pass – Shoes of Dreams
Cat Footwear: Re-Powered (UK)
Crocs: Crocs influencer campaign
Ego: Social media activations 2018/2019
Fairfax & Favor: The Power of the Pink Tassel
French Sole: Kick Off Your Heels
Skechers: D’Lites
Timberland: “Roaming the City” with Kojo Funds, “Celebrate the Icons” with Raye and Yxng Bane
Best Footwear Offer in a Fashion Multiple or Department Store
Boden
Debenhams
Joe Browns
John Lewis
Marks & Spencer
Matalan
Best Footwear Store Design
Allbirds, Long Acre, London
Ecco Shoes, King’s Road, London
Foot Locker, Liverpool
Joseph Cheaney & Sons in collaboration with Checkland Kindleysides, Coal Drops Yard, London
Stuart Weitzman, Westfield London
Best Sustainable Initiative of the Year
Celtic & Co
Gabor
Kickers
Koi Footwear
Milly J Shoes
Solillas
Toms
Vivobarefoot
Footwear Buyer of the Year (sponsored by Crocs)
Adeel Fiaz, Ego
Louise Harrison, Joe Browns
Rachel McElhone, Matalan
Footwear Designer of the Year
Air & Grace- Claire Burrows
French Sole- Veroni Deco
Freya Rose- Freya Rees
Joules- Kayleigh Roney
Milly J Shoes- Emily Jupp
Nicola Sexton- Nicola Sexton
Overland Shoes (Karl Lagerfeld)- Aggi Warden
Rogue Matilda- Katie Cary
Independent Footwear Retailer of the Year (sponsored by Pentland Brands)
Gina Ricci
Hoity Toity
Mastershoe
Precious Soles
She Walks in Beauty
Spice London
Stomp Footwear
WJ French & Son
International Footwear Business of the Year
Blowfish Malibu
Celtic & Co
Ego
French Sole
Skechers
Steptronic Footwear
Multiple Footwear Retailer of the Year (sponsored by Skechers)
Aldo
Charles Clinkard
Clarks
Dune London
Kurt Geiger
Schuh
Student Footwear Designer of the Year (sponsored by Birkenstock)
Naomi Adjei, London College of Fashion
Emma George, London College of Fashion
Akshaya BhuvanKumar Gunasekaran, University of Northampton
Anna Sara Melegh, University of Northampton
Rachael Moore, London College of Fashion
Martina Stragefors, London College of Fashion
Marija Vrlja, London College of Fashion
Thaïs Yoshioka, London College of Fashion
Kids Footwear Brand of the Year
Birkenstock
Bobux
Clarks
Courtaulds/Chipmunks
Crocs
Geox
Grass & Air
Kickers
Skechers
Start-Rite
Men’s Footwear Brand of the Year
Anatomic & Co
Barbour
Barker Shoes
Blundstone
Clarks
Dr Martens
Geox
Loake
Loyalti
Skechers
Steptronic
Premium Footwear Brand
Church’s
Duke & Dexter
Jimmy Choo
Mr P at Mr Porter
Sports Fashion Footwear Brand of the Year
Adidas
Mallet Footwear
Nike
Puma
Reebok
Skechers
Vans
Veja
Women’s Footwear Brand of the Year
Air & Grace
Birkenstock
Blundstone
Clarks
Fitflop
Gabor
Josef Seibel
Lemon Jelly
Rieker
Skechers
Solillas
Superga
The awards for Brand of the Moment, Lifetime Achievement (sponsored by Josef Seibel) and Consumer Choice will be announced on the night.
