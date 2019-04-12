Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Drapers Footwear Awards 2019 shortlist revealed

12 April 2019By

The very best footwear retailers, brands and suppliers in the UK and Ireland will battle it out to be crowned the winners at this year’s Drapers Footwear Awards.

The UK and Ireland’s best multiples, etailers, department stores, brands, and suppliers are in the running to pick up an award at the glittering black-tie ceremony, at the Grosvenor House hotel in London on 26 June.

To book your table, contact Diana Zieba on 020 3953 2902 or at diana.zieba@emap.com, or visit footwearawards.drapersonline.com.

The shortlist is as follows:

 

Best Footwear Marketing Campaign (Sponsored by Intershoe)

Air & Grace: Air & Grace x Zoë de Pass – Shoes of Dreams

Cat Footwear: Re-Powered (UK)

Crocs: Crocs influencer campaign

Ego: Social media activations 2018/2019

Fairfax & Favor: The Power of the Pink Tassel

French Sole: Kick Off Your Heels

Skechers: D’Lites

Timberland: “Roaming the City” with Kojo Funds, “Celebrate the Icons” with Raye and Yxng Bane

 

Best Footwear Offer in a Fashion Multiple or Department Store

Boden

Debenhams

Joe Browns

John Lewis

Marks & Spencer

Matalan

 

Best Footwear Store Design

Allbirds, Long Acre, London

Ecco Shoes, King’s Road, London

Foot Locker, Liverpool

Joseph Cheaney & Sons in collaboration with Checkland Kindleysides, Coal Drops Yard, London

Stuart Weitzman, Westfield London

 

Best Sustainable Initiative of the Year

Celtic & Co

Gabor

Kickers

Koi Footwear

Milly J Shoes

Solillas

Toms

Vivobarefoot

 

Footwear Buyer of the Year (sponsored by Crocs)

Adeel Fiaz, Ego

Louise Harrison, Joe Browns

Rachel McElhone, Matalan

 

Footwear Designer of the Year

Air & Grace- Claire Burrows                   

French Sole- Veroni Deco                       

Freya Rose- Freya Rees                         

Joules- Kayleigh Roney                 

Milly J Shoes- Emily Jupp                          

Nicola Sexton- Nicola Sexton

Overland Shoes (Karl Lagerfeld)- Aggi Warden                      

Rogue Matilda- Katie Cary                            

 

Independent Footwear Retailer of the Year (sponsored by Pentland Brands)

Gina Ricci

Hoity Toity

Mastershoe

Precious Soles

She Walks in Beauty

Spice London

Stomp Footwear

WJ French & Son

 

International Footwear Business of the Year

Blowfish Malibu

Celtic & Co

Ego

French Sole

Skechers

Steptronic Footwear

 

Multiple Footwear Retailer of the Year (sponsored by Skechers)

Aldo

Charles Clinkard

Clarks

Dune London

Kurt Geiger

Schuh

 

Student Footwear Designer of the Year (sponsored by Birkenstock)

Naomi Adjei, London College of Fashion

Emma George, London College of Fashion

Akshaya BhuvanKumar Gunasekaran, University of Northampton

Anna Sara Melegh, University of Northampton

Rachael Moore, London College of Fashion

Martina Stragefors, London College of Fashion

Marija Vrlja, London College of Fashion

Thaïs Yoshioka, London College of Fashion

 

Kids Footwear Brand of the Year

Birkenstock

Bobux

Clarks

Courtaulds/Chipmunks

Crocs

Geox

Grass & Air

Kickers

Skechers

Start-Rite

 

Men’s Footwear Brand of the Year

Anatomic & Co

Barbour

Barker Shoes

Blundstone

Clarks

Dr Martens

Geox

Loake

Loyalti

Skechers

Steptronic

 

Premium Footwear Brand

Church’s

Duke & Dexter

Jimmy Choo

Mr P at Mr Porter

 

Sports Fashion Footwear Brand of the Year

Adidas

Mallet Footwear

Nike

Puma

Reebok

Skechers

Vans

Veja

 

Women’s Footwear Brand of the Year

Air & Grace

Birkenstock

Blundstone

Clarks

Fitflop

Gabor

Josef Seibel

Lemon Jelly

Rieker

Skechers

Solillas

Superga

 

 

The awards for Brand of the Moment, Lifetime Achievement (sponsored by Josef Seibel) and Consumer Choice will be announced on the night.

Comment

