Drapers Footwear Awards 2019 winners revealed

John Lewis, Skechers, Loake and Charles Clinkard were all triumphant at the Drapers Footwear Awards 2019.

Charles Clinkard won Multiple Footwear Retailer of the Year, sponsored by Skechers, at the black-tie ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House on 26 June.

Judges said Charles Clinkard was a reliable, stable business with happy staff. They praised its great understanding of the market, adding that it “consistently delivers growth in a tough climate with excellent customer care”.

Men’s Footwear Brand of the Year Winner was awarded to Loake. Judges described Loake as a great heritage brand that continues to perform well without resorting to discounting. They added that the Loake team is easy to work with, has an excellent distribution policy and great segmentation and range extension.

Skechers, meanwhile, won Women’s Footwear Brand of the Year. Judges said the business stands out from its competitors by driving growth through constant innovation and consistent marketing.

Best Footwear Offer in a Fashion Multiple or Department Store was awarded to John Lewis.

Cat Footwear won Best Footwear Marketing Campaign sponsored by Gabor, for its autumn 18 Re-Powered campaign. Timberland, meanwhile, was highly commended for its Music Project: “Roaming the City” with Kojo Funds and “Celebrate the Icons” with Raye and Yxng Bane.

Best Footwear Store Design went to Joseph Cheaney & Sons in collaboration with Checkland Kindleysides, for its store in London’s Coal Drops Yard.

Vivobarefoot won Best Sustainable Initiative of the Year, while Footwear Designer of the Year went to Katie Cary at Rogue Matilda.

Footwear Buyer of the Year, sponsored by Crocs, was awarded to Rachel McElhone from Matalan. Judges said McElhone was very professional and knowledgeable about the sector, describing her as a “proper career buyer”. They said she had a record of sustained success, was a team player and ticked every single element of the criteria.

WJ French & Son won Independent Footwear Retailer of the Year, sponsored by Pentland. Judges praised its great combination of tradition, history and embracing the community.

International Footwear Business of the Year was won by Celtic & Co, while Kickers picked up Kids’ Footwear Brand of the Year.

Student Footwear Designer of the Year sponsored by Birkenstock was Emma George from London College of Fashion.

Premium Footwear Brand of the Year Winner went to Duke & Dexter and Sports Fashion Footwear Brand of the Year was won by Veja.

Dr Martens won Brand of the Moment, while Clarks picked up the Footwear Consumer Choice Award for the third year in a row. Former managing director of Loake Andrew Loake took home the Lifetime Achievement award.