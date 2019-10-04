Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Drapers Footwear Awards 2020 open for entry

4 October 2019By

Entries are now open for the Drapers Footwear Awards 2020, which recognise the best of the best across the sector in the UK and Ireland.

The awards celebrate the top-performing and most innovative businesses in the footwear industry.

There are 18 categories up for contest including Multiple Footwear Retailer of the Year, International Strategy of the Year and Best Sustainable Initiative of the Year.

New categories for 2020 include Best New Brand, Best Use of Social Media and Team of the Year. 

The awards ceremony will take place on 25 June 2020 at the Grosvenor House in London.

To be in with a chance to win, submit your entry by 31 January at footwearawards.drapersonline.com or contact Farah Sattaur on 020 3953 2051 or farah.sattaur@emap.com.

For sponsorship opportunities please contact Deborah Sowman on 020 3953 2049 or deborah.sowman@emap.com.

