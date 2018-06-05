Drapers Footwear Awards winners 2018 revealed

Dr Martens, Skechers and Ted Baker all scored double wins at the Drapers Footwear Awards 2018.

Dr Martens won Best Footwear Marketing Campaign, sponsored by Gabor, and Best Footwear Store Design for its flagship in London’s Camden, at the black-tie ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House on 5 June.

Clarks was highly commended in the Best Footwear Store Design category.

Ted Baker picked up the awards for both Men’s Fashion Footwear Brand of the Year and Women’s Fashion Footwear Brand of the Year. The judges said Ted Baker had a “well-balanced strategy which allows it to see growth across all silhouettes and channels with impressive attention to detail”. They added that it has “true wardrobe essentials” in every category.

Skechers won Kids’ Footwear Brand of the Year and Mainstream Men’s Footwear Brand of the Year. Judges praised Skechers for broadening its offer alongside increasing its market share this year. They added that continual innovation keeps it ahead of the game.

Mainstream Women’s Footwear Brand of the Year went to Gabor.

Best Footwear Offer in a Fashion Multiple or Department Store, sponsored by Skechers, was awarded to River Island.

Footwear Buyer of the Year sponsored by Superga went to Adam Townes from Debenhams, while The Dune Group’s Louise Godding was highly commended. Judges said Townes has used experience and creativity to develop a strong footwear identity with an additional element of newness, adding that he was “a very impressive individual.”

Public Desire won Best Online Footwear Business, while Private-Label Footwear Supplier of the Year went to Toejam.

Footwear Designer of the Year was given to the founder of eponymous brand Kat Maconie. Judges said Maconie’s designs “really stand out from the crowd, have a clear brand handwriting but are also extremely wearable”, adding that they have “the wow factor”.

Student Footwear Designer of the Year went to Sandra Nelson from London College of Fashion’s Cordwainers.

Independent Footwear Retailer of the Year sponsored by Pentland was awarded to Tower London, while Multiple Footwear Retailer of the Year, sponsored by Rieker, was picked up by The Dune Group.

Jimmy Choo won Premium Footwear Brand of the Year and Sports Fashion Footwear Brand of the Year sponsored by Crep Protect went to Adidas.

Vans was chosen as Brand of the Moment. Judges said Vans has ”an amazing return on investment, a cool brand image and is yet again attracting new fans from a new generation”. They added that “when it’s hot, it really is amazing and now it really is having a moment.”

Clarks was named as Consumer Choice, sponsored by London Brogues, while this year’s Lifetime Achievement award, sponsored by Josef Seibel, went to Stuart Lamb, owner of footwear and accessories supplier William Lamb.