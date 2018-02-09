Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Drapers Independents Awards 2018: enter now

9 February 2018 By

Entries are now open for the 2018 Drapers Independents Awards, celebrating the best fashion retailers and brands in this valuable sector across the UK and Ireland. 

The annual awards recognise the exceptional customer service, innovation, grit and community spirit shown by the top independent multi-brand retailers across the UK and Ireland, as well as the brands that serve them.

This year we are introducing several new awards in addition to core categories such as Menswear and Womenswear Independent of the Year. 

There are now dedicated categories for kidswear and lingerie retailers and brands, while Best New Business has been split into Best New Retailer and Best New Brand.

Also new for 2018 are Best Marketing Campaign, Local Champion and Most Influential on Social Media.

Brand categories and the award for Lifetime Achievement are nominated. The lunchtime awards ceremony will take place on 12 September at The Brewery in London.

To find out more and to enter, go to https://independentawards.drapersonline.com or contact Ella McGregor via ella.mcgregor@emap.com or 020 3953 2907.

Click here for our coverage of the Drapers Independents Awards 2017

 

 

