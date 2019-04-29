Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Drapers Independents Awards 2019 deadline extended

29 April 2019

The deadline to enter the Drapers Independents Awards 2019 has been extended to 3 May.

Celebrating the best fashion retailers and brands in independent sector across the UK and Ireland, these annual awards recognise the exceptional work of the top independent multi-brand retailers across the UK and Ireland, as well as the brands that they stock.

The 2019 event features several new awards in addition to core categories such as Menswear and Womenswear Independent of the Year.

There are now dedicated categories for bridal retailers and brands. Also new for 2019 is the Rising Star in the Independent Sector award, which recognises one individual’s impact on their business, across all functions from buying to sales.

If you want the chance to win one an iconic Drapers trophy, submit your entry now. The lunchtime awards ceremony will take place on 11 September at The Brewery in London.

To find out more click here or contact Laura Glenister: laura.glenister@emap.com and 020 3953 2078.

The 2019 categories are:

  • Best Customer Experience
  • Best Marketing Campaign
  • Best New Brand
  • Best New Retailer
  • Best Visual Merchandising and Store Design – UPDATED FOR 2019
  • Rising Star in the Independent Sector – NEW FOR 2019
  • Kidswear Brand of the Year
  • Kidswear Independent of the Year
  • Bridal Brand of the Year – NEW FOR 2019
  • Bridal Independent of the Year – NEW FOR 2019
  • Lingerie Brand of the Year
  • Lingerie Independent of the Year
  • Independents Community Award – UPDATED FOR 2019
  • Multichannel Independent of the Year
  • Menswear Brand of the Year
  • Menswear Independent of the Year
  • Womenswear Brand of the Year
  • Womenswear Independent of the Year

 

