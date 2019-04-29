Drapers Independents Awards 2019 deadline extended

The deadline to enter the Drapers Independents Awards 2019 has been extended to 3 May.

Celebrating the best fashion retailers and brands in independent sector across the UK and Ireland, these annual awards recognise the exceptional work of the top independent multi-brand retailers across the UK and Ireland, as well as the brands that they stock.

The 2019 event features several new awards in addition to core categories such as Menswear and Womenswear Independent of the Year.

There are now dedicated categories for bridal retailers and brands. Also new for 2019 is the Rising Star in the Independent Sector award, which recognises one individual’s impact on their business, across all functions from buying to sales.

If you want the chance to win one an iconic Drapers trophy, submit your entry now. The lunchtime awards ceremony will take place on 11 September at The Brewery in London.

To find out more click here or contact Laura Glenister: laura.glenister@emap.com and 020 3953 2078.