Drapers Independents Awards 2019 shortlist revealed

5 July 2019 By

Drapers independents awards 2019

The very best independent retailers, brands and suppliers in the UK and Ireland will battle it out to be crowned the winners at this year’s Drapers Independents Awards.

New categories for this year include Bridal Retailer of the Year, Bridal Brand of the Year and Rising Star in the Independent Sector.

The winners will be announced at a lunchtime ceremony at The Brewery in London on 11 September.

To book your table, visit independentawards.drapersonline.com or contact Laura Glenister on 020 3953 2078 or email laura.glenister@emap.com.

For details on sponsorship opportunities, please contact Johnnie Norton on 020 3953 2728 or email johnnie.norton@emap.com.

The award for Lifetime Achievement will be announced on the day.

The shortlist for the other awards is as follows:

Best Customer Experience

  • Cocaranti, Knutsford, Cheshire
  • Celtic Brides, Cardiff
  • Frances Day Bridal, Southwell
  • Galvin Tullamore
  • Master Debonair, East Boldon
  • Mish, Wadebridge
  • Neola Apparel, Dublin
  • Sandersons Department Store, Sheffield
  • Sass & Edge, Winchester
  • Velvet & Rose, Petersfield, Hampshire

 

Best New Retailer

  • Alluring Boutique, Elgin
  • Buckley Menswear, Rochdale
  • Bumble Bee, Newcastle
  • Lanigan & Hulme, Manchester
  • Marsha by the Sea, Rye
  • Restoration Yard (Buccleuch), Dalkeith
  • Sandersons Department Store, Sheffield
  • Sass & Edge, Winchester
  • Suave Owl, Bristol
  • The Cherry Moon, Chelsea, London

 

Best Visual Merchandising and Store Design

  • Blaiz, Chelsea, London
  • Cordelia James, Lewes
  • Designer Childrenswear, Sunderland
  • Frances Day Bridal, Southwell
  • Galvin Tullamore
  • Neola Apparel, Dublin
  • Restoration Yard (Buccleuch), Dalkeith
  • The Cherry Moon, Chelsea, London

 

Bridal Independent of the Year – NEW

  • Abigail’s Collection, Colchester 
  • Celtic Brides, Cardiff
  • Frances Day Bridal, Southwell
  • Rachel Scott Couture, Edinburgh
  • Rock the Frock, Chelmsford
  • The Norfolk Bride, Holt

 

Independents Community Award

  • Cocaranti, Knutsford, Cheshire
  • CoLab, Bristol
  • Eclectic Hound, Winchester
  • Fabrication Crafts, Leeds
  • Marsha by the Sea, Rye
  • Ollybear Childrenswear, East Kilbride
  • Pop!, Frome, Somerset

 

Kidswear Independent of the Year

  • Designer Childrenswear, Sunderland
  • Ollybear Childrenswear, East Kilbride
  • Our Kid, Manchester

 

Lingerie Independent of the Year

  • Coco de Mer, Covent Garden, London
  • Mish, Wadebridge
  • Raine & Bea, Clitheroe
  • Victoria’s Little Bra Shop, Dorking, Surrey

 

Menswear Independent of the Year

  • EJ Menswear, Sligo
  • Evolve Clothing, Letterkenny, Donegal
  • Galvin Tullamore
  • Master Debonair, East Boldon
  • Pritchards, Hereford
  • Westdaw Menswear, Dorking, Surrey

 

Multichannel Independent of the Year

  • Gemini Woman, Stratford-upon-Avon
  • Henmores, Ashbourne, Derbyshire
  • Master Debonair, East Boldon
  • Mish, Wadebridge
  • Oxygen Boutique, Fitzrovia, London

 

Rising Star in the Independent Sector – NEW

  • Megan Calcutt, Cordelia James, Lewes
  • Jade Hulet, Bumble Bee, Newcastle
  • Abbie Hunter, Restoration Yard (Buccleuch), Dalkeith
  • Sally Minns, Master Debonair, East Boldon

 

Womenswear Independent of the Year, sponsored by City Goddess

  • Blaiz, Chelsea, London
  • Blume, Rayliegh, Essex
  • Bod & Ted, Tunbridge Wells
  • Cordelia James, Lewes
  • Cuckoo Clothing, Cambridge
  • Damsel, Chiswick, London
  • Iris, west London
  • MiMi, Hartley Wintney, Hampshire
  • Stick & Ribbon, Nottingham
  • Stil Lifestyle, Forest Row, East Sussex

 

Best New Brand

  • Avie
  • Cairenn Foy
  • Dot Dash Activewear
  • Monty & Co

 

Bridal Brand of the Year – NEW 

  • Catherine Deane
  • Cizzy Bridal
  • Halfpenny London
  • Hayley Paige
  • Pronovias
  • Savin London
  • Suzanne Neville

 

Kids’ Brand of the Year

  • Another Fox
  • Bobo Choses
  • Frugi
  • Grass & Air
  • Scamp & Dude
  • Sunuva
  • The Bonnie Mob

 

Lingerie Brand of the Year

  • Coco de Mer
  • Dora Larsen
  • Elomi
  • Freya
  • Goddess
  • Pure Chemistry

 

Menswear Brand of the Year, sponsored by Marc Darcy Menswear

  • Barbour
  • Belstaff
  • Farah
  • Fred Perry
  • Eden Park Paris
  • Gant
  • Gym King
  • Oliver Spencer
  • Remus Uomo
  • Superdry
  • Ted Baker

 

Womenswear Brand of the Year, sponsored by Sandersons Department Store

  • Barbour
  • Essentiel Antwerp
  • Fee G
  • Findra
  • Frank Lyman
  • Ganni
  • Ichi
  • Lily & Lionel
  • Mercy Delta
  • Nü Denmark
  • Sofie Schnoor
  • Troy London

