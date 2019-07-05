Drapers Independents Awards 2019 shortlist revealed

The very best independent retailers, brands and suppliers in the UK and Ireland will battle it out to be crowned the winners at this year’s Drapers Independents Awards.

New categories for this year include Bridal Retailer of the Year, Bridal Brand of the Year and Rising Star in the Independent Sector.

The winners will be announced at a lunchtime ceremony at The Brewery in London on 11 September.

To book your table, visit independentawards.drapersonline.com or contact Laura Glenister on 020 3953 2078 or email laura.glenister@emap.com.

For details on sponsorship opportunities, please contact Johnnie Norton on 020 3953 2728 or email johnnie.norton@emap.com.

The award for Lifetime Achievement will be announced on the day.

The shortlist for the other awards is as follows:

Best Customer Experience

Cocaranti, Knutsford, Cheshire

Celtic Brides, Cardiff

Frances Day Bridal, Southwell

Galvin Tullamore

Master Debonair, East Boldon

Mish, Wadebridge

Neola Apparel, Dublin

Sandersons Department Store, Sheffield

Sass & Edge, Winchester

Velvet & Rose, Petersfield, Hampshire

Best New Retailer

Alluring Boutique, Elgin

Buckley Menswear, Rochdale

Bumble Bee, Newcastle

Lanigan & Hulme, Manchester

Marsha by the Sea, Rye

Restoration Yard (Buccleuch), Dalkeith

Sandersons Department Store, Sheffield

Sass & Edge, Winchester

Suave Owl, Bristol

The Cherry Moon, Chelsea, London

Best Visual Merchandising and Store Design

Blaiz, Chelsea, London

Cordelia James, Lewes

Designer Childrenswear, Sunderland

Frances Day Bridal, Southwell

Galvin Tullamore

Neola Apparel, Dublin

Restoration Yard (Buccleuch), Dalkeith

The Cherry Moon, Chelsea, London

Bridal Independent of the Year – NEW

Abigail’s Collection, Colchester

Celtic Brides, Cardiff

Frances Day Bridal, Southwell

Rachel Scott Couture, Edinburgh

Rock the Frock, Chelmsford

The Norfolk Bride, Holt

Independents Community Award

Cocaranti, Knutsford, Cheshire

CoLab, Bristol

Eclectic Hound, Winchester

Fabrication Crafts, Leeds

Marsha by the Sea, Rye

Ollybear Childrenswear, East Kilbride

Pop!, Frome, Somerset

Kidswear Independent of the Year

Designer Childrenswear, Sunderland

Ollybear Childrenswear, East Kilbride

Our Kid, Manchester

Lingerie Independent of the Year

Coco de Mer, Covent Garden, London

Mish, Wadebridge

Raine & Bea, Clitheroe

Victoria’s Little Bra Shop, Dorking, Surrey

Menswear Independent of the Year

EJ Menswear, Sligo

Evolve Clothing, Letterkenny, Donegal

Galvin Tullamore

Master Debonair, East Boldon

Pritchards, Hereford

Westdaw Menswear, Dorking, Surrey

Multichannel Independent of the Year

Gemini Woman, Stratford-upon-Avon

Henmores, Ashbourne, Derbyshire

Master Debonair, East Boldon

Mish, Wadebridge

Oxygen Boutique, Fitzrovia, London

Rising Star in the Independent Sector – NEW

Megan Calcutt, Cordelia James, Lewes

Jade Hulet, Bumble Bee, Newcastle

Abbie Hunter, Restoration Yard (Buccleuch), Dalkeith

Sally Minns, Master Debonair, East Boldon

Womenswear Independent of the Year, sponsored by City Goddess

Blaiz, Chelsea, London

Blume, Rayliegh, Essex

Bod & Ted, Tunbridge Wells

Cordelia James, Lewes

Cuckoo Clothing, Cambridge

Damsel, Chiswick, London

Iris, west London

MiMi, Hartley Wintney, Hampshire

Stick & Ribbon, Nottingham

Stil Lifestyle, Forest Row, East Sussex

Best New Brand

Avie

Cairenn Foy

Dot Dash Activewear

Monty & Co

Bridal Brand of the Year – NEW

Catherine Deane

Cizzy Bridal

Halfpenny London

Hayley Paige

Pronovias

Savin London

Suzanne Neville

Kids’ Brand of the Year

Another Fox

Bobo Choses

Frugi

Grass & Air

Scamp & Dude

Sunuva

The Bonnie Mob

Lingerie Brand of the Year

Coco de Mer

Dora Larsen

Elomi

Freya

Goddess

Pure Chemistry

Menswear Brand of the Year, sponsored by Marc Darcy Menswear

Barbour

Belstaff

Farah

Fred Perry

Eden Park Paris

Gant

Gym King

Oliver Spencer

Remus Uomo

Superdry

Ted Baker

Womenswear Brand of the Year, sponsored by Sandersons Department Store