Drapers Independents Awards 2019 shortlist revealed

The very best independent retailers, brands and suppliers in the UK and Ireland will battle it out to be crowned the winners at this year’s Drapers Independents Awards.
New categories for this year include Bridal Retailer of the Year, Bridal Brand of the Year and Rising Star in the Independent Sector.
The winners will be announced at a lunchtime ceremony at The Brewery in London on 11 September.
To book your table, visit independentawards.drapersonline.com or contact Laura Glenister on 020 3953 2078 or email laura.glenister@emap.com.
For details on sponsorship opportunities, please contact Johnnie Norton on 020 3953 2728 or email johnnie.norton@emap.com.
The award for Lifetime Achievement will be announced on the day.
The shortlist for the other awards is as follows:
Best Customer Experience
- Cocaranti, Knutsford, Cheshire
- Celtic Brides, Cardiff
- Frances Day Bridal, Southwell
- Galvin Tullamore
- Master Debonair, East Boldon
- Mish, Wadebridge
- Neola Apparel, Dublin
- Sandersons Department Store, Sheffield
- Sass & Edge, Winchester
- Velvet & Rose, Petersfield, Hampshire
Best New Retailer
- Alluring Boutique, Elgin
- Buckley Menswear, Rochdale
- Bumble Bee, Newcastle
- Lanigan & Hulme, Manchester
- Marsha by the Sea, Rye
- Restoration Yard (Buccleuch), Dalkeith
- Sandersons Department Store, Sheffield
- Sass & Edge, Winchester
- Suave Owl, Bristol
- The Cherry Moon, Chelsea, London
Best Visual Merchandising and Store Design
- Blaiz, Chelsea, London
- Cordelia James, Lewes
- Designer Childrenswear, Sunderland
- Frances Day Bridal, Southwell
- Galvin Tullamore
- Neola Apparel, Dublin
- Restoration Yard (Buccleuch), Dalkeith
- The Cherry Moon, Chelsea, London
Bridal Independent of the Year – NEW
- Abigail’s Collection, Colchester
- Celtic Brides, Cardiff
- Frances Day Bridal, Southwell
- Rachel Scott Couture, Edinburgh
- Rock the Frock, Chelmsford
- The Norfolk Bride, Holt
Independents Community Award
- Cocaranti, Knutsford, Cheshire
- CoLab, Bristol
- Eclectic Hound, Winchester
- Fabrication Crafts, Leeds
- Marsha by the Sea, Rye
- Ollybear Childrenswear, East Kilbride
- Pop!, Frome, Somerset
Kidswear Independent of the Year
- Designer Childrenswear, Sunderland
- Ollybear Childrenswear, East Kilbride
- Our Kid, Manchester
Lingerie Independent of the Year
- Coco de Mer, Covent Garden, London
- Mish, Wadebridge
- Raine & Bea, Clitheroe
- Victoria’s Little Bra Shop, Dorking, Surrey
Menswear Independent of the Year
- EJ Menswear, Sligo
- Evolve Clothing, Letterkenny, Donegal
- Galvin Tullamore
- Master Debonair, East Boldon
- Pritchards, Hereford
- Westdaw Menswear, Dorking, Surrey
Multichannel Independent of the Year
- Gemini Woman, Stratford-upon-Avon
- Henmores, Ashbourne, Derbyshire
- Master Debonair, East Boldon
- Mish, Wadebridge
- Oxygen Boutique, Fitzrovia, London
Rising Star in the Independent Sector – NEW
- Megan Calcutt, Cordelia James, Lewes
- Jade Hulet, Bumble Bee, Newcastle
- Abbie Hunter, Restoration Yard (Buccleuch), Dalkeith
- Sally Minns, Master Debonair, East Boldon
Womenswear Independent of the Year, sponsored by City Goddess
- Blaiz, Chelsea, London
- Blume, Rayliegh, Essex
- Bod & Ted, Tunbridge Wells
- Cordelia James, Lewes
- Cuckoo Clothing, Cambridge
- Damsel, Chiswick, London
- Iris, west London
- MiMi, Hartley Wintney, Hampshire
- Stick & Ribbon, Nottingham
- Stil Lifestyle, Forest Row, East Sussex
Best New Brand
- Avie
- Cairenn Foy
- Dot Dash Activewear
- Monty & Co
Bridal Brand of the Year – NEW
- Catherine Deane
- Cizzy Bridal
- Halfpenny London
- Hayley Paige
- Pronovias
- Savin London
- Suzanne Neville
Kids’ Brand of the Year
- Another Fox
- Bobo Choses
- Frugi
- Grass & Air
- Scamp & Dude
- Sunuva
- The Bonnie Mob
Lingerie Brand of the Year
- Coco de Mer
- Dora Larsen
- Elomi
- Freya
- Goddess
- Pure Chemistry
Menswear Brand of the Year, sponsored by Marc Darcy Menswear
- Barbour
- Belstaff
- Farah
- Fred Perry
- Eden Park Paris
- Gant
- Gym King
- Oliver Spencer
- Remus Uomo
- Superdry
- Ted Baker
Womenswear Brand of the Year, sponsored by Sandersons Department Store
- Barbour
- Essentiel Antwerp
- Fee G
- Findra
- Frank Lyman
- Ganni
- Ichi
- Lily & Lionel
- Mercy Delta
- Nü Denmark
- Sofie Schnoor
- Troy London
