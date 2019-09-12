Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Drapers Independents Awards 2019: the party

12 September 2019

The team from Womeneswear Brand of the Year Ichi

    The team from Womeneswear Brand of the Year Ichi

  • Henmores

    The team from Henmores

  • Suzanne neville

    The team from Bridal Brand of the Year Suzanne Neville

  • Diane sykes, tess gee, andrea cutts and gill harvey

    Diane Sykes, Tess Gee, Andrea Cutts and Gill Harvey

  • Julianne moore and julie wyatt of mimi, and maria travers of part 2 ladieswear

    Julianne Moore and Julie Wyatt of Mimi, and Maria Travers of Part 2 Ladieswear

  • Mandy bailey and johanna haque of stick & ribbon in nottingham

    Mandy Bailey and Johanna Haque of Stick & Ribbon in Nottingham

  • Josh tate supply compas andrew fowler apptus 2

    Josh Tate of Supply Compass and Andrew Fowler from Apptus

  • Zoe and megan calcutt cordelia james

    Zoe and Megan Calcutt from Cordelia James

  • Marc querol of double h agency, geraud marechal of eden park, and sarah and ian lockett from westdaw menswear

    Marc Querol of Double H Agency, Geraud Marechal of Eden Park, and Sarah and Ian Lockett from Westdaw Menswear

  • Lanigan and hulme crop

    The team from Lanigan & Hulme

  • The team from blume (2)

    The team from Blume (2)

  • Simon and eve whitaker master deonair (1)

    Simon and Eve Whitaker of Master Debonair (1)

Inspirational retail and brand leaders travelled from throughout the UK and Ireland to network and celebrate at the Drapers Independents Awards 2019 in London yesterday

