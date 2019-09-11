Drapers Independents Awards 2019 winners revealed

The winners of this year’s Drapers Independents Awards, which recognise the best independent retailers and brands across the UK and Ireland, were revealed at a ceremony in London today.

The award for Best New Retailer went to Sandersons Department Store in Sheffield. Sass & Edge in Winchester was highly commended.

Best Visual Merchandising and Store Design was awarded to Blaiz.

Galvin Tullamore won Best Customer Experience.

Rising Star In the Independent Sector – a new award for 2019 – went to Master Debonair’s Sally Minns.

Independents Community Award went to CoLab in Bristol. Ollybear Childrenswear was highly commended.

Emerging Brand of the Year was won by Avie,.

Kids’ Brand of the Year, sponsored by Supplycompass, went to Frugi.

Bridal Brand of the Year, also new for 2019, was presented to Suzanne Neville.

Lingerie Brand of the Year was won by Freya.

Menswear Brand of the Year, sponsored by Marc Darcy, went to Barbour. Remus Uomo was highly commended.

Womenswear Brand of the Year, sponsored by Sandersons Department Store, went to Ichi.

Kidswear Independent of the Year was presented to Designer Childrenswear. Our Kid was highly commended.

Bridal Independent of the Year – another new category this year – went to Abigail’s Collection. Rock the Frock was highly commended.

Lingerie Independent of the Year, sponsored by Wacoal, went to Mish.

Multichannel Independent of the Year was presented to Gemini Woman.

Menswear Independent of the Year, sponsored by Douglas & Grahame went to Master Debonair.

Womenswear Independent of the Year, sponsored by City Goddess, was awarded to Iris.

Lifetime Achievement in the Independent Sector was presented to Hilary Cookson of Maureen Cookson.