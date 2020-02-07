Drapers Independents Awards 2020: enter now

Entries are now open for the Drapers Independents Awards 2020, which celebrate the best fashion retailers and brands in this valuable sector across the UK and Ireland.
Amid the toughest conditions on the high street in recent memory, independent retailers across the UK and Ireland are beacons of inspiration who support the fashion industry and serve their local communities.
Drapers Independents Awards have been recognising excellence in the sector for 29 years and celebrate the best brands and retailers in the UK and Ireland in 21 categories.
New categories for 2020 include Lifestyle Independent of the Year, Retailers’ Choice, Agency/Distributor of the Year and Best Marketing Campaign.
If you want the chance to win one of those iconic Drapers trophies, submit your entry by 24 April. The lunchtime awards ceremony will take place on 9 September 2020.
To find out more and to enter, go to independentawards.drapersonline.com or contact Laura Glenister: laura.glenister@emap.com and 020 3953 2078.
For sponsorship opportunities contact Paul Stewart on 020 3953 2054 or via teamdrapers@emap.com.
Drapers Independents Awards 2020 categories
- Womenswear Independent of the Year
- Menswear Independent of the Year
- Lifestyle Independent of the Year – NEW FOR 2020
- Multichannel Independent of the Year
- Lingerie Independent of the Year
- Occasionwear/Bridal Independent of the Year – UPDATED FOR 2020
- Kidswear Independent of the Year
- Best New Retailer
- Best Store Design
- Community Award
- Best Customer Experience
- Womenswear Brand of the Year
- Menswear Brand of the Year
- Lingerie Brand of the Year
- Occasionwear/Bridal Brand of the Year – UPDATED FOR 2020
- Kidswear Brand of the Year
- Retailers’ Choice – NEW FOR 2020
- Agency/Distributor of the Year – NEW FOR 2020
- Rising Star
- Best Marketing Campaign – NEW FOR 2020
- Lifetime Achievement
