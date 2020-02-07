Drapers Independents Awards 2020: enter now

Entries are now open for the Drapers Independents Awards 2020, which celebrate the best fashion retailers and brands in this valuable sector across the UK and Ireland.

Drapers Independents Awards winners 2019

Amid the toughest conditions on the high street in recent memory, independent retailers across the UK and Ireland are beacons of inspiration who support the fashion industry and serve their local communities.

Drapers Independents Awards have been recognising excellence in the sector for 29 years and celebrate the best brands and retailers in the UK and Ireland in 21 categories.

New categories for 2020 include Lifestyle Independent of the Year, Retailers’ Choice, Agency/Distributor of the Year and Best Marketing Campaign.

If you want the chance to win one of those iconic Drapers trophies, submit your entry by 24 April. The lunchtime awards ceremony will take place on 9 September 2020.



To find out more and to enter, go to independentawards.drapersonline.com or contact Laura Glenister: laura.glenister@emap.com and 020 3953 2078.

For sponsorship opportunities contact Paul Stewart on 020 3953 2054 or via teamdrapers@emap.com.