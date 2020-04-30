Drapers launches digital events to connect fashion industry

Drapers is launching a new series of digital events designed to bring the fashion retail industry together through live Q&A discussions, panel talks and webinars.

Featuring business leaders and fashion insiders from across the industry – from high street CEOs to award-winning independent retailers and emerging designers – Drapers Connects will bring expert advice, insight and inspiration direct to your laptop during these unprecedented times, and beyond.

Hear from the likes of Nick Jones, CEO of British retailer Joules; Kenneth Melchior, director of UK, Ireland and northern Europe at Zalando; Darren Campbell, chief product and marketing officer at Dr Martens; Jane Shepherdson, chair of My Wardrobe HQ; and Anna Park, founder of six-store independent retailer Anna.