Drapers launches Inspiring Independents 2020

5 June 2020

Nominations are now open for Drapers’ list of the most inspiring independent fashion retailers in the UK and Ireland, which will celebrate success, creativity and survival in the sector during the coronavirus crisis and beyond. 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the entire fashion industry – including independent retailers, wholesale brands and agents – hard. But many indies have swiftly adapted, finding ways to continue trading online and help local communities. 

To support the industry through this difficult time, and celebrate your survival and success stories, we are transforming this year’s Drapers Independents Awards into a celebration of Inspiring Independents. 

The list of independents from across the UK and Ireland will be chosen by you, our readers, and the Drapers team. It will be published in early October.

Nominations are now open and will close on 10 July. You can make up to five nominations, including your own business. 

Drapers has been proud to highlight how independents have been adapting throughout the crisis: 

 

