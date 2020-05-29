Drapers launches June schedule of webinars and digital events

Hear from leading names including Superdry, Seasalt, the British Retail Consortium, Rixo, Clipper, Raeburn and more via Drapers Connects.
Drapers has launched its new June schedule of digital events designed to bring the fashion retail industry together through live Q&A discussions, panel talks and webinars.
Featuring business leaders and fashion insiders from across the industry – from high street CEOs to emerging designers – Drapers Connects delivers expert advice, insight and inspiration direct to your laptop during these unprecedented times, and beyond.
Hear from the likes of Seasalt CEO Paul Hayes, the British Retail Consortium’s CEO Helen Dickinson, and the designers behind brands such as Rixo and Raeburn.
The digital events are free to attend, simply register.
Click here to see the full schedule of digital events and live content.
