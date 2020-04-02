Drapers launches sustainability newsletter

Today Drapers is launching its new fortnightly Spotlight on Sustainability newsletter , which aims to help fashion brands, retailers and suppliers to navigate their way to a cleaner, greener future.

Launching at 12:30pm, the newsletter offers “how to” guides, retailer insights, case studies, commentary, reviews and advice.

This week it focuses on sustainable fabrics, bringing readers information about a new wave of innovative and sustainable textiles, as well as commentary on the rise in “well-made” and performance-driven materials.

Sign up here to receive.