Drapers launches sustainability newsletter

Today Drapers is launching its new fortnightly Spotlight on Sustainability newsletter, which aims to help fashion brands, retailers and suppliers to navigate their way to a cleaner, greener future.
Launching at 12:30pm, the newsletter offers “how to” guides, retailer insights, case studies, commentary, reviews and advice.
This week it focuses on sustainable fabrics, bringing readers information about a new wave of innovative and sustainable textiles, as well as commentary on the rise in “well-made” and performance-driven materials.
