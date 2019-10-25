Drapers launches Sustainable Fashion Awards

Drapers will host its inaugural Sustainable Fashion Awards at London’s Hilton Bankside on 21 May.

The Drapers Sustainable Fashion Awards recognise the strides that are being made in reducing the industry’s environmental impact and creating fairer working conditions across the supply chain.

Judged by an independent panel of experts, the awards have 15 categories and will shine a spotlight on best practice within the industry, so others can learn how to change for good.

Categories include Retailer of the Year, Brand of the Year, One to Watch, Sustainable Store Design, Sustainable Textile Innovation and Sustainable Fashion Champion.

To be in with a chance to win, submit your entry by 13 December at sustainablefashion.drapersonline.com or contact Laura Glenister on 020 3953 2078 or .

For sponsorship opportunities please contact Kim Jordan on 020 3935 2066 or .

We are also hosting the Drapers Sustainable Fashion conference on 11 March at King’s Place, London. If you would like to attend the conference, please contact Laura Glenister on 020 3953 2078 or .