Drapers recognises fashion’s top employers

Drapers is launching a new initiative to highlight the fashion brands, retailers and suppliers that are investing in making their workplaces the most attractive in the industry.

Best Companies to Work for in Fashion 2020 will recognise the employers that are a cut above when it comes to creating a positive culture and offering first-class leadership, training, pay and other staff incentives.

We have teamed up with the Best Companies Group to carry out the independent research, which will be based on a mix of employer and employee surveys. It is free to take part, and the top companies will be celebrated through a mix of editorial coverage and an awards ceremony at the Drapers Awards in November.

Attract the best talent by promoting the benefits of working at your company through the fashion industry’s “bible”.

If you employ at least 15 people in the UK and Ireland, register to take part in Best Companies to Work for in Fashion 2020 at drapersbestcompanies.com by 22 May.