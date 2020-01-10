Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Drapers reveals 30 Under 30 rising stars of fashion retail

10 January 2020

As the fashion industry returns to its collective desks and shop floors each January, Drapers celebrates and supports the retail leaders of the future in our Next Generation initiative.

Now in its 11th year, this programme targets those taking their first steps on the career ladder, and turns the spotlight on young names to know. This year’s Drapers 30 Under 30 includes sustainable entrepreneurs, creative forces, brilliant buyers and shop floor stars.

It highlights up-and-coming talent across all parts of the industry, from design to merchandising, from retail heavyweights such as Asos, River Island and Ted Baker, to award-winning independents and the founders of fast-moving start-ups.

In the Drapers Interview, trailblazing young designer Samuel Ross tells us how he has built A Cold Wall into one of fashion’s hottest names. We also speak to industry leaders about how they got started in fashion and explore whether fashion graduates should embrace entrepreneurialism and launch their own venture.

  • Would you like to align your business with Drapers’ Next Generation initiative? Talk to Paul Stewart about opportunities to support young talent in fashion retail on 020 3953 2054 or paul.stewart@emap.com

 

 

 

 

