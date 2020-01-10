As the fashion industry returns to its collective desks and shop floors each January, Drapers celebrates and supports the retail leaders of the future in our Next Generation initiative.
Now in its 11th year, this programme targets those taking their first steps on the career ladder, and turns the spotlight on young names to know. This year’s Drapers 30 Under 30 includes sustainable entrepreneurs, creative forces, brilliant buyers and shop floor stars.
Read the full list of these retail rising stars here.
It highlights up-and-coming talent across all parts of the industry, from design to merchandising, from retail heavyweights such as Asos, River Island and Ted Baker, to award-winning independents and the founders of fast-moving start-ups.
In the Drapers Interview, trailblazing young designer Samuel Ross tells us how he has built A Cold Wall into one of fashion’s hottest names. We also speak to industry leaders about how they got started in fashion and explore whether fashion graduates should embrace entrepreneurialism and launch their own venture.
Drapers reveals 30 Under 30 rising stars of fashion retail
A Cold Wall grows up into a fashion house
Retail leaders' routes to the top
Fly solo or join the band?
Priya Ahluwalia, creative director and founder, Ahluwalia Studio
Francesca Aiello, founder, Frankies Bikinis
Hirrah Anwar, director of digital strategy, Parker Lane Group
Juliette Barnes, graphic designer, Oasis
Matty Bovan, founder and designer, Matty Bovan
Bleue Burnham, head of sustainability, Oliver Spencer
Megan Calcutt, buyer and manager, Cordelia James
Nicki Capstick, head of marketing, PrettyLittleThing
Beth Edwards, assistant manager, Whistles
Alex Evans, central controller, H&M
Lucy Evans, digital merchandiser, Warehouse
Oliver Fayed, sales manager, Hugo Boss
Charlotte Fellowes, junior buyer, Simply Be
Francesca Fuller, senior buyer, River Island
George Heaton, founder, owner and creative director, Represent
Calvin Holmes, menswear buyer, Matchesfashion
Amy Howse, junior retail transformation partner, Asos
Megan Hunt, senior marketing manager, Marks & Spencer
Tara Marti-Yates, senior finance business partner, Ted Baker
Surbhi Marwah, senior product specialist, Zalando
Thomas May, head of product growth, Thread
Jon Michael, online concessions commercial manager, Ted Baker
Sally Minns, head of creative content, Master Debonair
Amy Moore, senior social media executive, Quiz
Modupe Ogunniyi, social media and content manager, Cath Kidston
Victoria Prew, founder, Hurr Collective
Sophie Slater, co-founder, Birdsong
Ben Taylor and Alice Liptrot, co-founders, Country of Origin
Rory Westbrook, founder and CEO, True Vintage
Adele Williamson, bespoke shoemaker, Tricker’s
