Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020 launches

Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020 conference will focus on collaborating for change within the fashion retail industry.

While the fashion industry is starting to turn up the dial on its sustainability efforts, and despite the significant progress being made by brands and retailers to minimise their negative impact, there is still a long way to go.

Positive change is urgently needed and now is the time to work together to find solutions to the fashion industry’s environmental and social influence – together we can collaborate for change.

Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2020 will bring together the most sustainable brands and retailers, trailblazers and unicorns, disruptors, progressive thinkers and pioneers to discuss what we can do to tackle the issues facing the industry through innovation and creativity.

Building on the success of last year’s inaugural summit, 2020’s event will take place on 11 March in King’s Cross at Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9AG.

At the sold-out launch event in March, 300-plus attendees heard from speakers from more than 40 brands, including Adidas, Kering, Burberry, Farfetch, Marks & Spencer and The North Face.

Mary Creagh MP, chair of the environmental audit committee, gave the keynote speech at Drapers Sustainable Fashion 2019

Next year’s conference promises to be even bigger and better. Already signed up to the agenda are Mary Creagh MP, chair of the environmental audit select committee, and Vestiaire Collective. To find out about more and to secure your place go to sustainablefashion.drapersonline.com.

