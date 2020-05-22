Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Drapers Sustainable Fashion Awards 2020 shortlist revealed

22 May 2020By

The shortlist for the inaugural Drapers Sustainable Fashion Awards has been revealed, recognising the strides that are being made in reducing the industry’s environmental impact and creating fairer working conditions across the supply chain.

The winners will be chosen by an independent panel of judges – comprising fashion, retail and sustainability experts –  and unveiled across Drapers’ website, social media and print channels in the week commencing 6 July*. 

The 2020 Ones to Watch and Sustainable Fashion Champion will also be announced at this time. 

The shortlist is as follows:

Best Carbon Footprint Initiative

  • Lemon Jelly
  • Slo Active
  • Superdry

Best Customer Engagement Campaign

  • Birdsong
  • Bottletop
  • Ecoalf
  • John Lewis & Partners
  • Oxfam
  • Raeburn

Best Supply Chain Initiative

  • Filippa K
  • H&M
  • Kathmandu
  • Masai
  • Superdry

Best Use of Technology for Good

  • Ecoalf
  • Farfetch x Good On You
  • H&M
  • Kathmandu
  • Pentland Brands
  • Tejidos Royo
  • Wrangler EMEA

Brand of the Year (<£30m turnover)

  • Bower Swimwear
  • Findra
  • Finisterre
  • Izabel London
  • Lowie
  • Lucy & Yak
  • Matt & Nat
  • Raeburn
  • Royce Lingerie
  • Thought Fashion
  • WoolOvers

Brand of the Year (£30m+ turnover)

  • Berghaus
  • Craghoppers
  • Hunter
  • Meyer
  • Superdry
  • Wrangler EMEA

Progress toward circularity

  • Fabric For Freedom
  • Farfetch
  • H&M
  • Hunter
  • Napapijri
  • Nudie Jeans
  • Swedish Stockings

Graduate Award

  • Mia Herrod, Norwich University of the Arts
  • Kate MacMahon, Edinburgh College of Arts
  • Rebecca Powell, Portsmouth University

Recommerce Award

  • ACS Clothing
  • Designer Exchange
  • Handbag Clinic
  • Hirestreet
  • My Wardrobe HQ
  • Rotaro

Retailer of the Year

  • H&M
  • Joules
  • Selfridges
  • Oh Polly
  • Wolf & Badger

Sustainable Textile Innovation

  • Candiani Denim
  • Coats
  • Isko
  • Izabel London
  • Re:newcell
  • Vivobarefoot

The Awards are supported by Duo Green

Duo Green

The Drapers Sustainable Fashion Awards 2020 is supported by sustainable packaging experts Duo Green

 

 

 

 

 

To find out more about partnership opportunities, contact Kim Jordan on 020 3953 2066 or kim.jordan@emap.com

*Please note that the date of the winner announcements has been updated since the 22 May print edition of Drapers was published.

