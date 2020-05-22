Drapers Sustainable Fashion Awards 2020 shortlist revealed

The winners will be chosen by an independent panel of judges – comprising fashion, retail and sustainability experts – and unveiled across Drapers’ website, social media and print channels in the week commencing 6 July*.

The 2020 Ones to Watch and Sustainable Fashion Champion will also be announced at this time.

The shortlist is as follows:

Best Carbon Footprint Initiative

Lemon Jelly

Slo Active

Superdry

Best Customer Engagement Campaign

Birdsong

Bottletop

Ecoalf

John Lewis & Partners

Oxfam

Raeburn

Best Supply Chain Initiative

Filippa K

H&M

Kathmandu

Masai

Superdry

Best Use of Technology for Good

Ecoalf

Farfetch x Good On You

H&M

Kathmandu

Pentland Brands

Tejidos Royo

Wrangler EMEA

Brand of the Year (<£30m turnover)

Bower Swimwear

Findra

Finisterre

Izabel London

Lowie

Lucy & Yak

Matt & Nat

Raeburn

Royce Lingerie

Thought Fashion

WoolOvers

Brand of the Year (£30m+ turnover)

Berghaus

Craghoppers

Hunter

Meyer

Superdry

Wrangler EMEA

Progress toward circularity

Fabric For Freedom

Farfetch

H&M

Hunter

Napapijri

Nudie Jeans

Swedish Stockings

Graduate Award

Mia Herrod, Norwich University of the Arts

Kate MacMahon, Edinburgh College of Arts

Rebecca Powell, Portsmouth University

Recommerce Award

ACS Clothing

Designer Exchange

Handbag Clinic

Hirestreet

My Wardrobe HQ

Rotaro

Retailer of the Year

H&M

Joules

Selfridges

Oh Polly

Wolf & Badger

Sustainable Textile Innovation

Candiani Denim

Coats

Isko

Izabel London

Re:newcell

Vivobarefoot

Duo Green The Drapers Sustainable Fashion Awards 2020 is supported by sustainable packaging experts Duo Green

*Please note that the date of the winner announcements has been updated since the 22 May print edition of Drapers was published.