Drapers Sustainable Fashion Awards 2020 shortlist revealed

The shortlist for the inaugural Drapers Sustainable Fashion Awards has been revealed, recognising the strides that are being made in reducing the industry’s environmental impact and creating fairer working conditions across the supply chain.
The winners will be chosen by an independent panel of judges – comprising fashion, retail and sustainability experts – and unveiled across Drapers’ website, social media and print channels in the week commencing 6 July*.
The 2020 Ones to Watch and Sustainable Fashion Champion will also be announced at this time.
The shortlist is as follows:
Best Carbon Footprint Initiative
- Lemon Jelly
- Slo Active
- Superdry
Best Customer Engagement Campaign
- Birdsong
- Bottletop
- Ecoalf
- John Lewis & Partners
- Oxfam
- Raeburn
Best Supply Chain Initiative
- Filippa K
- H&M
- Kathmandu
- Masai
- Superdry
Best Use of Technology for Good
- Ecoalf
- Farfetch x Good On You
- H&M
- Kathmandu
- Pentland Brands
- Tejidos Royo
- Wrangler EMEA
Brand of the Year (<£30m turnover)
- Bower Swimwear
- Findra
- Finisterre
- Izabel London
- Lowie
- Lucy & Yak
- Matt & Nat
- Raeburn
- Royce Lingerie
- Thought Fashion
- WoolOvers
Brand of the Year (£30m+ turnover)
- Berghaus
- Craghoppers
- Hunter
- Meyer
- Superdry
- Wrangler EMEA
Progress toward circularity
- Fabric For Freedom
- Farfetch
- H&M
- Hunter
- Napapijri
- Nudie Jeans
- Swedish Stockings
Graduate Award
- Mia Herrod, Norwich University of the Arts
- Kate MacMahon, Edinburgh College of Arts
- Rebecca Powell, Portsmouth University
Recommerce Award
- ACS Clothing
- Designer Exchange
- Handbag Clinic
- Hirestreet
- My Wardrobe HQ
- Rotaro
Retailer of the Year
- H&M
- Joules
- Selfridges
- Oh Polly
- Wolf & Badger
Sustainable Textile Innovation
- Candiani Denim
- Coats
- Isko
- Izabel London
- Re:newcell
- Vivobarefoot
Duo Green
*Please note that the date of the winner announcements has been updated since the 22 May print edition of Drapers was published.
