Drapers x FTCT Covid-19 Appeal reaches 10% of target

The Drapers Covid-19 Appeal in partnership with the Fashion & Textile Children’s Trust (FTCT) has reached 10% of its £60,000 target.

The campaign was launched on 23 April to support the FTCT Thanks to generous donations, including £5,000 from The Pavers Foundation, the appeal has now raised more than £6,600.

FTCT provides grants for the children of UK fashion and textile workers, to support those with financial difficulties in buying necessities such as clothing, bedding and specialist equipment for those children who need it. Applications for its grants have trebled during the coronavirus crisis.

Anna Pangbourne, FTCT director, said: “Since we launched our Covid 19 Appeal with Drapers , we’ve already raised nearly £7,000. This is equivalent to the amount we awarded in grants just last week to families facing financial crisis across our industry. These families are now able to give their children clothing that fits, warm bedding to sleep under, and essential appliances to cook their meals and clean their clothes. The need for our grants is still very immediate and demand continues to increase every day. Families are looking for support right now and we still need your help to meet this.”

Your donation, whatever the size, could make a huge difference to a child’s life. It’s our industry. Let’s support each other, together.

Donate now to the Drapers X FTCT Covid-19 Appeal

FTCT is not eligible for the government funding for charities announced last month, so your donations will truly make a difference.