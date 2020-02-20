Drop in Asian buyers hits Micam footfall

Its 89th edition closed this week in Milan after playing host to 40,850 visitors from all around the globe, down from 43,000 visitors this time last year. Across the four-day show, products were exhibited by 1,205 companies: 628 Italian and 577 foreign.

Drapers reported earlier this week that halls were noticeably quieter than usual, as many Asian buyers were unable to attend following China’s outbreak of the Covid-19 coronavirus. Several brands Drapers spoke to had appointments from Chinese, Japanese and Taiwanese retailers cancelled across the four days.

“The contraction we expected was confirmed”, Siro Badon, chair of Micam and Italian footwear manufacturing association Assocalzaturifici, commented: “We saw a drop in the number of Asian buyers and a slowdown in British visitors due to transport difficulties, caused, as far as the former are concerned, by the public health emergency and, as regards the latter, by the extreme weather conditions. There was also a slight decrease in German buyers who are going through a difficult economic period. But the scenario is counterbalanced by an increase in buyers from Russia and the CSI area thanks to the support of the Italian Trade Agency (ITA).

”We had a number of high-profile buyers and visitors who showed real interest in the innovative products presented by our exhibitors and, in particular, in the high-quality Italian collections.”

Meanwhile, the first edition of Micam Americas is scheduled to take place on 17-19 August at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The exhibition has been created in partnership with Informa Markets.

Micam will be back again at the Fiera Milano on 20-23 September 2020 to present the spring 21 collections.