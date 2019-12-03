Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Duke & Dexter's latest streetwear collab

3 December 2019 By

Following on from its collaboration with rapper Snoop Dogg, luxury men’s footwear brand Duke and Dexter has unveiled a new streetwear-inspired collaboration.

The brand has teamed up with emerging streetwear brand Made by Mensa, to rework its loafer and Chelsea boot styles with a more urban focus. The shoes feature artwork from the streetwear brand on its own signature silhouettes.

The styles will be available exclusively from Duke and Dexter and Made by Mensa, both online and in stores, from 5 December.

In addition to fusing streetwear and premium footwear – the spray-painted smile featured on all designs is Mensa’s signature “suicide smile” motif and seeks to raise awareness over mental health issues.

Prices range from £220 for loafers to £250 for the Chelsea boot; dukeanddexter.com

