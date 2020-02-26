Dune and Reiss join 100 Liverpool Street

Dune London, Reiss and Tommy Hilfiger are joining British Land’s 100 Liverpool Street mixed-use destination in east London.
The brands have taken 1,590 sq ft, 1,390 sq ft and 3,460sq ft stores respectively.
Broadgate’s 100 Liverpool Street is a 520,000 sq ft mixed-use destination in east London, close to Liverpool Street Station. It has a focus on technology, sustainability and well-being.
British Land says 4,100 tonnes of carbon will be saved in the site’s construction though carbon-efficient design from Hopkins Architects and the use of low-carbon materials.
The new signings will join fashion label Gant and jewellery brands Monica Vinader and Watches of Switzerland.
CWM and CBRE advised Broadgate on the lettings.
