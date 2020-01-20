The Dune Group’s chief executive, James Cox, is set to leave the footwear retailer on 9 March, after more than 10 years at the business.

Cox will stay on as a non-executive director, while executive chairman and founder Daniel Rubin will take over as CEO.

Cox was appointed as the group’s CEO in July 2017. He acted as chief operating officer from 2013, after he was promoted from the role of finance director. Before that, he was group finance director at Pink Shirtmaker between 2005 and 2010.

Rubin said: “James has been an inspirational leader of the business, initially as finance director, then COO and finally CEO. He had guided the business during a challenging period in retail with great skill and integrity.”

Operating profit at Dune fell 21% to £3.5m for the year to 26 January 2019. Profit before tax dropped 9% to £3.04m as the footwear brand suffered a £1.2m debt write-off arising from House of Fraser’s administration in 2018.