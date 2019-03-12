Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Dune reinvents Head Over Heels

12 March 2019 By

Head over heels moliee 53 gbp campaign image www.headoverheels.co.uk

  • Head over heels moliee 53 gbp campaign image www.headoverheels.co.uk
  • Head over heels mol 43 gbp green www.headoverheels.co.uk
  • Head over heels brinley camel 38 gbp www.headoverheels.co.uk (2)
  • Head over heels mol (neon wedge) 53 gbp manda (metallic platform) 53 gbp campaign image www.headoverheels.co.uk
  • Head over heels minndy 55 gbp iridescent sequin www.headoverheels.co.uk
  • Head over heels ciara 48 gbp campaign image www.headoverheels.co.uk
  • Head over heels blix 38 gbp www.headoverheels.co.uk
  • Head over heels emae 45 gbp (trainers) baby 25 gbp (bag) campaign image www.headoverheels.co.uk
  • Head over heels oliviaa 53 gbp reptile www.headoverheels.co.uk
  • Head over heels cici 53 gbp (reptile mule) mema 48 gbp (black mule) bunney 35 gbp (reptile bag) campaign image www.headoverheels.co.uk
  • Head over heels emae 45 gbp pink animal www.headoverheels.co.uk
  • Head over heels mamba 45 gbp leopard www.headoverheels.co.uk
  • Head over heels cici 53 gbp (mule) bunney 35 gbp (bag) campaign image www.headoverheels.co.uk
  • Head over heels beachi 45 gbp www.headoverheels.co.uk
  • Head over heels mimo 53 gbp (pink heels) ball 28 gbp (clutch bag) campaign image www.headoverheels.co.uk (2)

Footwear retailer Dune has relaunched its Head Over Heels womenswear collection with a revamped, playful and trend-led aesthetic.

The young fashion brand was originally launched in 2011, but the spring 19 collection, which launches on 11 March, marks the first time the brand will have its own website, social channels and dedicated marketing campaigns.

Roughly 300 styles will launch, a vastly wider range than the brand previously offered. Glitter party shoes, snake print cowboy boots, trainers, raffia platforms and structural bags all feature in the collection.

Particular highlights from spring 19 include a neon green, strappy sandal with a curved heel (retailing at £45) and a square, tortoiseshell-effect handled camel bucket bag (£38)

The collection aims to have entry-level retail pricing, ranging from £25 for a sandal to £58 for boots. The full range is available on the Head Over Heels website, and edited selections will be available at Dune’s House of Fraser and Debenhams concessions. The brand will also work with wholesale stockists in the future.

Daniel Rubin, chairman of Dune, called the relaunch an “exciting strategic development”.

