Dune reinvents Head Over Heels

Footwear retailer Dune has relaunched its Head Over Heels womenswear collection with a revamped, playful and trend-led aesthetic.

The young fashion brand was originally launched in 2011, but the spring 19 collection, which launches on 11 March, marks the first time the brand will have its own website, social channels and dedicated marketing campaigns.

Roughly 300 styles will launch, a vastly wider range than the brand previously offered. Glitter party shoes, snake print cowboy boots, trainers, raffia platforms and structural bags all feature in the collection.

Particular highlights from spring 19 include a neon green, strappy sandal with a curved heel (retailing at £45) and a square, tortoiseshell-effect handled camel bucket bag (£38)

The collection aims to have entry-level retail pricing, ranging from £25 for a sandal to £58 for boots. The full range is available on the Head Over Heels website, and edited selections will be available at Dune’s House of Fraser and Debenhams concessions. The brand will also work with wholesale stockists in the future.

Daniel Rubin, chairman of Dune, called the relaunch an “exciting strategic development”.