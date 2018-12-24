Dunkerton plots Superdry return

Co-founder of Superdry, Julian Dunkerton, is reportedly plotting a shareholder vote to force his return the company.
Dunkerton, who owns 18% of shares of the business, is working with advisers to call an extraordinary general meeting for a vote on whether he should return to the business, Sky News has reported.
Underlying profits at Superdry were down 49% year on year for the 26 weeks to 27 October 2018.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.