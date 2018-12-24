Dunkerton plots Superdry return

Co-founder of Superdry, Julian Dunkerton, is reportedly plotting a shareholder vote to force his return the company.

Dunkerton, who owns 18% of shares of the business, is working with advisers to call an extraordinary general meeting for a vote on whether he should return to the business, Sky News has reported.

Underlying profits at Superdry were down 49% year on year for the 26 weeks to 27 October 2018.