Easter holidays and sunshine boost footfall

Sunny weekend weather and an Easter holiday boost led to an annual 3% rise in footfall for the week commencing 14 April 2019.
Figures from Springboard show that footfall also rose by 3.2% compared with the previous week. High streets and retail parks recorded a particular boost – up 5.4% and 5.5% respectively over the previous week.
Shopping centre footfall rose by 0.1%.
Diane Wehrle, Springboard’s marketing and insights director, noted that “consumers wanted to be outside enjoying the sun rather than visiting covered malls.”
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.