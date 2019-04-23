Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Easter holidays and sunshine boost footfall

23 April 2019 By

Sunny weekend weather and an Easter holiday boost led to an annual 3% rise in footfall for the week commencing 14 April 2019.

Figures from Springboard show that footfall also rose by 3.2% compared with the previous week. High streets and retail parks recorded a particular boost – up 5.4% and 5.5% respectively over the previous week.

Shopping centre footfall rose by 0.1%.

Diane Wehrle, Springboard’s marketing and insights director, noted that “consumers wanted to be outside enjoying the sun rather than visiting covered malls.”

You might also like...

