Eastpak hires new president

VF Corporation has appointed former Kipling president Nina Flood as president of bag and accessories brand Eastpak.

Flood will be based in Antwerp, Belgium where the brand’s marketing and sales operations are based. She will report to Martino Scabbia Guerrini, executive vice president and group president, EMEA.

Most recently, Flood served as president of Kipling Americas since 2016, after joining VF in 2003 as senior director, marketing for the Nautica brand (formerly part of VF Corporation). Prior to this, she spent 10 years at Guess across various marketing and brand leadership roles.

Flood began the role at Eastpak on 1 April.

Scabbia Guerrini said: ”Her 17 years of experience with VF combined with her extensive knowledge of the apparel and accessories market, make her an excellent fit to lead the Eastpak brand. We look forward to having her join the team.”

Yesterday VF Corporation announced that it had appointed Markus Hamm as vice president and general manager for Kipling in the EMEA region.