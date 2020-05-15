Ebay helps sellers shift excess stock

Ebay has extended its free “online shop window offer” for new businesses joining the platform, in an attempt to “offer a lifeline” for retailers and brands that need to sell on excess stock.

The online platform will continue to waive fees to list or sell for new business joining Ebay UK until 31 July 2020, an extension of two months. The programme was originally launched on 26 March.

In March, Ebay UK offered a 30-day payment holiday for existing sellers. Alongside the cashflow boost for sellers, Ebay has also committed to “maintaining seller standards” for the next three months – ensuring the reputation, standing and profile of individual sellers cannot be damaged by events out of their control, such as delays caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Murray Lambell, vice-president of trading at Ebay UK, commented: “We recognise that the challenges are vast and wide-ranging for SMEs on Britain’s high streets. But, now more than ever, having an online revenue stream alongside a brick and mortar store represents a vital lifeline, and offers the best chance of ensuring businesses survive.

”These things do not have to work in competition, and eBay offers that online shop window that so many small high street shop owners need right now. Even when businesses reopen, social distancing may still impact their offline revenues. So having a free online channel could really help, especially if they have excess stock to shift.”

“This crisis is likely to have a significant lasting impact on businesses up and down the country, but we’re focused on doing what we can to help ease the pressure that SMEs currently, and may continue to, face.”