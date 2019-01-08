Ecommerce drives festive sales boost at Joules

Retail sales at British lifestyle brand Joules were up 11.7% across the peak festive trading period compared to the previous year.

Joules said it has experienced growth across all its product categories and delivered a particularly strong performance online in the seven week peroid to 6 January.

Ecommerce made up almost half of total retail sales over the Christmas trading period and was driven by Joules’ own digital channels, as well as through concession partners’ websites.

Colin Porter, chief executive officer, said: “This good growth was achieved despite the ongoing backdrop of challenging sector trading conditions. The group’s performance was again underpinned by the strength of the Joules brand, our growing and loyal customer base, and the flexibility of our ‘total retail’ model, which continues to enable Joules to adapt to changing customer shopping behaviours.”

Joules operates 123 stores across the UK and the Republic of Ireland and has 2,000 wholesale stockists worldwide, including John Lewis and Nordstrom.