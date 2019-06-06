Edinburgh student triumphs at Graduate Fashion Week

This year’s Graduate Fashion Week Christopher Bailey Gold Award has been given to Edinburgh College of Art’s Brian McLysaght.

McLysaght impressed judges with an intricate collection made of sustainable and biodegradable wooden tiles, inspired by the pro-Indian Swadeshi movement. He was also awarded the Conscious Design Award and the Hilary Alexander Trailblazer Award.

Other winners include Birmingham City University’s Greg Brears, who took home the Menswear Award, and Alexandra Fan, also from Edinburgh College of Art, who scooped the Womenswear Award.

Judges at this year’s Graduate Fashion Week included Michael Russo, founder and creative director of Ralph & Russo, designers Christopher Raeburn and Henry Holland, and Harriet Verney, head of global creative recruitment at fashion house LVMH.

A charity organisation founded by designer Jeff Banks in 1991, Graduate Fashion Week is now in its 28th year.